Mzilikazi and Nekhbet impress

23 December 2020 18:36 IST

CHENNAI: Mzilikazi and Nekhbet impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 23).

Inner sand:

600m: Pinewood (rb) 45.5. Bolivia (Umesh), Masterpiece (Brisson), Knight Envied (Ross) 45.5. A fit trio. Mr. Kool (A.M. Alam), Mystical Magician (Sham Kumar) 45.5. Hadar (B. Nikhil) 43.5. Urged.

800m: Sir Baffert (Farhan), Talan (rb) 1-0.5, 600/46. Former better. Nekhbet (App) 53, 600/38. Pleased. Amber Lightning (rb), Empress Eternal (rb) 1-1, 600/44. They were easy.

1000m: Picture Girl (Shahar Babu) 1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. Worked well. Epistoiary (rb) 1-12, 800/59, 600/45.5. Handy. Knott So Knotty (rb), Lady Blazer (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. They finished together. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/37.5. An excellent display. Elegance Mine (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Durango (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. Retains form. Amendment (Ross), My Triumph (rb), Soul Mate (Brisson) 1-15.5, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. They moved freely. A 2-y-o (Planetaire - Ocean Queen) (rb), Beauteous Maximus (App) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/45. They are in good condition.