Mysuru season to have 18 race days

Riaz Babu MYSURU:
August 24, 2022 19:26 IST

Eighteen race days have been framed for the Mysuru main season, commencing on August 25 and finishing on October 30. The Mysore Derby will be run on the concluding day.

Briefing the media here on Wednesday, Y.B. Ganesh, chairman of the Mysore Race Club (MRC), said the stake money had increased by 49% as compared to that offered in 2019 and the expected payout is ₹8 crore for the season.

Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club has consented to sponsor the Mysore 2000 Guineas by contributing ₹10 lakh, while bookmakers at the MRC have agreed to contribute ₹10 lakh for a race day.

460 horses stabled in Mysuru and 200 outstation horses expected to participate during the season. The MRC has joined hands with other clubs in india for comingling of totes from all over the country to declare a common dividend which is expected to be attractive. The combined operation is expected to commence by end of August.

The entrance charges have been fixed at ₹200 for the Mysore races days and for off-course betting days, the entrance charges will be ₹100.

Racing dates: August: 25, 26; September: 2, 9, 10, 15, 16, 23, 24, 29, 30; October: 6, 7, 13, 14, 21, 29, 30.

