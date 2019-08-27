Mysuru racing season from Aug. 29

The 2019 Mysuru racing season will commence on August 29 (Thursday) and conclude on October 30 (Wednesday). Racing will be conducted over 18 days with the Derby to be held on October 20.

Briefing the media here, the MRC chairman N. Nityananda said the renewal of the lease of the land of Mysuru Race Club was under the active consideration of the State government.

Stake money of ₹5.69 crore will be on offer for the season which will see over 500 horses from Mysuru, Bengaluru and other places participating. About 17 local trainers and 45 outstation trainers are expected to take part during the season.

The racing dates: Aug: 29, 30; Sept: 4, 5, 11, 12, 19, 20, 26, 27 Oct: 3, 4, 10, 11, 19, 20, 23 and 30.