Mysuru monsoon season to have 16 racing days

August 31, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU:

Riaz Babu

The Betway Mysuru (monsoon) races, scheduled to commence on Sept. 1, will comprise 16 days of racing and conclude on Oct. 29 (Sun).

Briefing the media, Y.B. Ganesh, chairman & senior steward of Mysore Race Club, said the advertised stakemoney will be ₹6,81,05,000, including cups/trophies for the season.

The Mysore 1000 Guineas will be sponsored by the Karnataka Race Horse Owners’ Association by contributing a sum of ₹7.5 lakh and the Mysore 2000 Guineas will be sponsored by the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club with a sum of ₹10 lakh. The Karnataka Race Horse Owners Association has offered to get some more sponsors during the season.

The Maharaja’s Cup and The Mysore Dasara Sprint Championship 2023 have been upgraded and will be run as grade II races. The Mysore Derby is scheduled to be run on Oct. 29.

Currently there are about 425 horses stabled at the MRC and about 200 outstation horses are expected to participate. The entrance charges for the public to witness races are fixed at ₹200 whereas for the off-course race days the entrance charges will be ₹100.

Racing dates:Sept.: 1, 7, 14 & 15, 21 & 22, 28 & 29; Oct.: 5 & 6, 12, & 13, 19 & 20, 28 & 29.

