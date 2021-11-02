Races

Mystical Rose and My Treasure impress

Mystical Rose and My Treasure impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Nov. 2) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Galloping Glory (rb) 40.5. Easy. Tormenta Storm (Ayyar) 42. Easy.

800m: Perfect Perfecto (rb), Bakhtawar (H.G. Rathod) 56, 600/40.5. They ended level. 2/y/o Dear Lady (Mudassar), Rue St Honore’ (rb) 55, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead. Dalasan (Ayyar), Zarak (rb) 56, 600/43. Pair level. Noble King (Peter) 55, 600/41. Easy. Indian Crown (rb) 51, 600/37.5. Slightly urged.

1000m: Flaming Fire (Neeraj), Mystic Bay (Peter) 1-9, 600/41. Former superior. My Treasure (Neeraj), Giant Star (Peter) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. Mystical Rose (Peter), Powerful Star (Gagandeep) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and finished a distance ahead.

1200m: Bazooka Babe (Zervan) 1-27, 800/57, 600/42.5. Easy.


