Mystic Flame, The Corporal and Exclusive Mandate shine

Mystic Flame, The Corporal and Exclusive Mandate shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (August 17)

Inner sand:

1600m: Air Command (rb) 1-52, (1,600-600) 1-8. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Brothers In Arms (rb) 46. Moved on the bit. Glorious Days (rb) 43. Pleased. Amazing Angel (Chetan K) 46. Easy. Indian Brahmos (rb) 45. Moved well. Impavid (Antony) 46. Moved freely. Raw Gold (rb) 44. In fine trim.

1000m: The Corporal (Zervan) 1-12.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. King Of The Sand (Arshad), Challenging Star (rb) 1-15, 600/44. They finished level. Upala (rb) 1-16.5, 600/45. Moved well. Phoenix Reach (rb) 1-16, 600/43. Pleased.

1200m: Mystic Flame (Irvan) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved attractively.

1400m: Magic Stream (R. Pradeep) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Jan Zizka (N. Rajesh) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 55.5. Eased up.

1600m: Exclusive Mandate (R. Ravi) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. In fine condition.

August 17, 2019

