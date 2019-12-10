Mystic Flame, Northern Alliance, Slice Of Heaven, Blue Moon and Southern Ruler impress

Mystic Flame, Northern Alliance, Slice Of Heaven, Blue Moon and Southern Ruler impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Dec. 10)

Inner sand:

1000m: Secretsuperstar (Kiran Rai), Candlelightqueen (Manish R) 1-7, 600/40. They finished level.

Outer sand:

600m: Simply Magical (Prabhakaran), Caesars Palace (Mark) 44. Former finished six lengths ahead. Arrogance (Prabhakaran) 45.5. Easy. Bombix (Kiran Rai) 43.5. Worked well. Shivalik Kiss (Shinde) 45.5. In fine trim. Dream United (Sai Kiran) 44.5. Shaped well. Brown Bess (M. Naveen) 43.5. Moved well. Proudwish (Irvan) 44. Moved freely.

1000m: Caracas (Rayan), Top News (rb) 1-15, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Slice Of Heaven (Vaibhav) 1-11.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Blue Moon (I. Chisty) 1-13, 600/41.5. Impressed. Memoriter (Shobhan) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Note. Alvarez (Arvind) 1-13.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Three Wishes (Ashok) 1-14.5, 600/43. Stretched out well. Musterion (Donoghue) 1-13, 600/42. Responded well to the urgings. Stroke Of Genius (Mark) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Admiral One (Irvan) 1-16, 600/44. Moved freely.

1200m: Legend Is Back (rb) 1-26, (1,200-600) 38. Eased up. Scintilla (Ashok) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42. Moved freely. Mighty Red (Donoghue) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. In fine condition. Southern Ruler (Donoghue) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/42. Moved attractively. Foresight (Irvan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved impressively. Miniver Rose (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Estella (Darshan), Turf Prospector (Arul) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Former finished two lengths behind and finished a length ahead. Mystic Flame (irvan) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. A fine display. Four Wheel Drive (Rayan), Little Joe (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. They finished together.

1400m: War Hammer (Antony) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved with plenty in hand. Corona Del Corsa (Selvaraj) 1-45, (1,400-600) 56.5. Easy. Roman Senator (David Allan) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Northern Alliance (David Allan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A good display.

1600m: Bernardini (Mrs. Silva) 2-1.5, 1,400/1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. In fine nick.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: A 2-y-o (Leitir Mor-Memory Bay) (R. Marshall), Carmine (Indrajeet) 1-18.5, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished distance ahead. Ultimate Choice (Kiran Rai), Stone House (Vaibhav) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Emidio (Naveen K), a 2-y-o (Senure-Dusty Lady) (N. Rajesh), Countrys Pailwan (Surya) 1-28, (1,200-600) 44. First named impressed. Indian Empress (Antony), Peluche (Chetan G) 1-18, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished eight lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Air Support-Cocktail Cuirquit) (R. Marshall), Arabian Phoenix (Indrajeet) 1-19, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished distance ahead. Hitomi Sakuma (Raghu), Desert Gilt (R. Anand), Antilope (P. Mani) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 40. First named impressed. Max Mulleller (I. Chisty), Osibisa (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Rafa (Rayan) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 39. Jumped out smartly. Tororosso (Qureshi) 1-27, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out well. Miming (Kiran Rai), Look Out (Shiva K) 1-22, (1,200-600) 39. They finished level. Flirting Eyes (Ashok), Classic Charm (Donoghue) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Grand Empire (Darshan) 1-24, (1,200-600) 43. Jumped out well. Naazaan (Sai Kiran), Perfectasther (S. Shareef) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41. They took a level jump. All By Myself (Chetan G), Premier Premises (Rajesh B) 1-26, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished three lengths ahead.