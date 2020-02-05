Mystic Flame, Mauritania, Code Of Honour and Mrs Thatcher shine

Mystic Flame, Mauritania, Code Of Honour and Mrs Thatcher shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Feb 5)
Outer sand:
600m: Lycurgus (Vaibhav), Garamond (Mrs Silva) 46. They moved on the bit. Lake Tahoe (R. Pradeep) 44. Moved well.
1000m: Blazing Gold (M. Naveen) 1-15.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Mauritania (David Allan) 1-12, 600/42. Moved fluently.
1200m: Flaming Orange (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Pleased. A 3-y-o (Ravel - Amalfi) (R. Pradeep) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely. King Of The Sand (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Easy. Code Of Honour (David Allan), Mrs Thatcher (Aliyar) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. They moved attractively.
1400m: Mystic Flame (Irvan) 1-43, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. A good display. Adjudicate (David Allan) 1-47, 1,200/1-31.5, 1,000/1-17, 600/47. Moved on the bit.
