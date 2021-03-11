Mystic Bay should come good in main event

Mumbai:

11 March 2021 00:30 IST

Trainer M. Narredu’s ward Mystic Bay, who ran third in his last start, should make amends in the Byram N Jeejeebhoy Trophy, the main event of Thursday’s (March 11) races. Rails will be placed 6 metres from 1200m to 1000m and 10 metres wide from 600m upto the winning post.

1. BLUE RIBBON PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30, 2.30 p.m.: 1. Speculator (5) C.S. Jodha 59, 2. Adonijah (9) Akshay 56, 3. Va Bene (11) Nadeem 56, 4. Caesar (7) S.J. Sunil 55.5, 5. Lambretta (6) A. Prakash 55.5, 6. Cupido (1) N.B. Kuldeep 54.5, 7. Forever Free (3) Chouhan 53, 8. Whispering Queen (12) Peter 52.5, 9. Gandalf (8) Aniket 52, 10. Chezza (10) Merchant 51.5, 11. Shadows (4) S. Amit 50.5 and 12. I Am The Way (2) S. Kamble 50.

1. FOREVER FREE, 2. SPECULATOR, 3. LAMBRETTA

Advertising

Advertising

2. FERRARI PLATE (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 3.00: 1. Gloriosus (5) Sandesh 59, 2. Athulya (3) S.J. Sunil 53.5, 3. Forever Together (4) Suraj Narredu 50, 4. Historian (1) Vishal Bunde 49 and 5. Sachertorte (2) Peter 49.

1. FOREVER TOGETHER, 2. GLORIOSUS

3. WORTHWHILE PLATE (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 3.30: 1. Sultan Suleiman (5) Trevor 59, 2. Revelator (1) Sandesh 56.5, 3. Sunrise Ruby (6) Nazil 53.5, 4. Enid Blyton (4) Neeraj 53, 5. Majestic Warrior (2) Kaviraj 53 and 6. Mount Moriah (3) Parmar 52.5.

1. SULTAN SULEIMAN, 2. ENID BLYTON

4. BYRAM N JEEJEEBHOY TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward, 4.00: 1. St. Andrews (2) Aniket 60, 2. Gazino (4) Chouhan 58.5, 3. Silver Flames (5) Trevor 58.5, 4. Perfect Star (1) Bhawani 55.5, 5. Mystic Bay (3) C. S. Jodha 51.5 and 6. Excellent Gold (6) Kaviraj 49.

1. MYSTIC BAY, 2. GAZINO

5. AHMED I RAHIMTOOLA TROPHY (1,000m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 4.30: 1. Circuit House (5) T. S. Jodha 56, 2. Exceutive Decision (4) V. Jodha 56, 3. Fidato (1) C. S. Jodha 56, 4. Narakamicie (6) Sandesh 56, 5. Silent Knight (2) Kaviraj 56 and 6. Viktorina (3) Trevor 54.5.

1. VIKTORINA, 2. NARAKAMICIE

6. F K VAKIL TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 5.00: 1. Wayin (4) Chouhan 61, 2. Exotique (1) Kaviraj 59.5, 3. Beejay (7) C.S. Jodha 58.5, 4. Wind Whistler (5) A. Imran Khan 58.5, 5. In Contention (3) Trevor 57.5, 6. Rubik Star (6) Bhawani 56, 7. Chancellor (8) Sandesh 55.5, 8. Flaming Lamborgini (9) Neeraj 55.5 and 9. Tasman (2) Nazil 55.5.

1. EXOTIQUE, 2. FLAMING LAMBORGINI, 3. CHANCELLOR

7. D W REID PLATE (1,000m) Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, no whip and only apprentice jockeys, 5.30: 1. Wild Fire (2) Kaviraj 61.5, 2. Spring Grove (3) A. Prakash 58, 3. World Is One (6) M.S. Deora 57, 4. Alpine Express (9) N.B. Kuldeep 56.5, 5. Bold Advance (Late Eclair) (1) Aniket 56.5, 6. Endeavour (5) Raghuveer 54.5, 7. Marlboro Man (8) Peter 52, 8. Fifty Grand (7) K. Bhagat 51, 9. Sparkling Glory (10) Shubham 50.5 and 10. Candescant Star (4) P. Vinod 49.

1. SPRING GROVE, 2. WILD FIRE, 3. BOLD ADVANCE

8. BLUE RIBBON PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30, 6.00: 1. Fencing (7) Santosh G 61.5, 2. Verdandi (11) M.S. Deora 61, 3. Aspiration (2) Chouhan 60.5, 4. Blazing Bay (10) A. Prakash 60, 5. Grand Sinatra (5) S.J. Sunil 60, 6. Mascara (9) P. Vinod 60, 7. On Va Danser (8) Kaviraj 60, 8. Shapath (4) T.S. Jodha 60, 9. Suarez (12) Vishal Bunde 59, 10. Michelangelo (13) Trevor 57.5, 11. Arrecife (3) A Imran Khan 57, 12. Sir Ramon (6) Nazil 55 and 13. Nusrat (1) Merchant 54.

1. BLAZING BAY, 2. ASPIRATION, 3. MICHELANGELO

Day’s best: FOREVER TOGETHER

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4; (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.

Super jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.