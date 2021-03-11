Mystic Bay lives up to its billing in feature

Mystic Bay, ridden by C.S. Jodha, won the Byramn N Jeejeebhoy Trophy, the main event of Thursday’s (March 11) races. The winner is owned by Mr. Jamshed Byramjee Jeejeebhoy rep. Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla & Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg Pvt. Ltd. & Mrs. B.E. Saldhana. M. Narredu trains the winner.

1. BLUE RIBBON PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: SPECULATOR (C.S. Jodha) 1, Lambretta (A. Prakash) 2, Caesar (S.J. Sunil) 3 and Shadows (S. Amit) 4. Not run: Forever Free and Cupido. 3/4, 1-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 25.75s. ₹20 (w), 14, 13 and 36 (p). SHP: 23, FP: 66, Q: 34, Tanala: 481 and 254. Favourite: Speculator. Owners: Mr. Shiven Surendranath rep. Diamond Band Racing Syndicate Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Haider Soomar, Reuben S. Solomon, K.H. Vaccha & Ms. Monica Gupta. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

2. FERRARI PLATE (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: HISTORIAN (Vishal Bunde) 1, Forever Together (Suraj Narredu) 2, Athulya (S.J. Sunil) 3 and Gloriosus (Sandesh) 4. 3, 5-1/2 and Nk. 2m, 4.89s. ₹222 (w), 53 and 10 (p). SHP: 52, FP: 706, Q: 154. Favourite: Forever Together. Owners: Mr. Kundan R. Poonawalla & Mrs. Asha Narredu. Trainer: M. Narredu.

3. WORTHWHILE PLATE (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: SULTAN SULEIMAN (Trevor) 1, Enid Blyton (Neeraj) 2, Mount Moriah (Parmar) 3 and Revelator (Sandesh) 4. Not run: Sunrise Ruby. Nk, 1/2 and 3-1/2. 1m, 24.26s. ₹17 (w), 15 and 18 (p). SHP: 34, FP: 56, Q: 36, Tanala: 91 and 41. Favourite: Sultan Suleiman. Owners: M/s. Dinsha P. Shroff, Munchi P. Shroff, Mrs. Aban N. Chotia & Mr. Saleem Fazelbhoy. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

4. BYRAM N JEEJEEBHOY TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: MYSTIC BAY (C.S. Jodha) 1, Gazino (Chouhan) 2, St. Andrews (Aniket) 3 and Silver Flames (Trevor) 4. 1/2, Nose and 2-3/4. 1m, 10.87s. ₹18 (w), 14 and 16 (p). SHP: 24, FP: 39, Q: 36, Tanala: 179 and 147. Favourite: Mystic Bay. Owners: Mr. Jamshed Byramjee Jeejeebhoy rep. Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla & Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg Pvt. Ltd. & Mrs. B.E. Saldhana. Trainer: M. Narredu.

5. AHMED I. RAHMITOOLA TROPHY (1,000m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: VIKTORINA (Trevor) 1, Narakamicie (Sandesh) 2, Executive Decision (V. Jodha) 3 and Circuit House (Chouhan) 4. 2-3/4, 1-3/4 and 1/2. 59.53s. ₹16 (w), 10 and 15 (p). SHP: 25, FP: 21, Q: 18, Tanala: 127 and 79. Favourite: Viktorina. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Geoffrey B. Nagpal, Mukul Sonawla, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. S.R. Sanas. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

6. F. K. VAKIL TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: EXOTIQUE (Kaviraj) 1, Wayin (Chouhan) 2, Flaming Lamborgini (Neeraj) 3 and In Contention (Trevor) 4. 1-1/4, Sh and Lnk. 1m, 38.15s. ₹27 (w), 14, 16 and 15 (p). SHP: 41, FP: 156, Q: 54, Tanala: 703 and 301. Favourite: Exotique. Owner: Mr. K.H. Vachha. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. D W REID PLATE (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: ENDEAVOUR (Raghuveer) 1, Spring Grove (A. Prakash) 2, World Is One (M.S. Deora) 3 and Wild Fire (Kaviraj) 4. 1-1/4, 7-1/4 and 2. 58.21s. ₹25 (w), 13, 13 and 10 (p). SHP: 36, FP: 51, Q: 23, Tanala: 85 and 87. Favourite: Spring Grove. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. & Mrs. Homi Mehta, Mr. Jehangir Mehta, Mrs. Liane Luthria & Mr. Milan Luthria. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

8. BLUE RIBBON PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: BLAZING BAY (A. Prakash) 1, Fencing (Santosh G) 2, Arrecife (A. Imran Khan) 3 and On Va Danser (Kaviraj) 4. Not run: Nusrat. 3/4, 2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 25.88s. ₹145 (w), 35, 49 and 34 (p). SHP: 136, FP: 1,716, Q: 2, 562, Tanala: 14,070 and 6,030. Favourite: Aspiration. Owners: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹2,816 (142 tkts.) and 30%: 93 (1,839 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 6,460 (1 tkt.), (ii) 152 (73 tkts.).

Super jackpot: 70%: 5,724 (4 tkts.) and 30%: 164 (60 tkts.).