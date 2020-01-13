Mystic Bay, Conscience, Flame Of Thea and Bradfield College catch the eye

Mystic Bay, Conscience, Flame Of Thea and Bradfield College caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan. 13) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Big Magic (Merchant) 42. Easy. Jack Flash (Nazil) 41. Easy. Frivolous (Kamble) 40.5. Easy. Knight Superior (Zameer), Angels Harmony (A. Gaikwad) 40. Pair level. Curfew (Baria), Oui Sauvage (Daman) 39. Former ended four lengths in front. Polyneices (Chouhan) 40. Easy. Kruger (S.J.Sunil), Susie Q (Chouhan) 40. Former finished four lengths ahead.

800m: Dandi March (Nicky Mackay), Between The Waters (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Excellent Gold (Kaviraj) 50, 600/37. Moved well. El Capitan (Trevor), Divine Glory (rb) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Black Cherry (Kuldeep) 51.5, 600/38.5. Slightly urged. En Sabah Nur (Kuldeep) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Patriots Day (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Pushed. On Va Danser (Kaviraj) 50.5, 600/37.5. Moved well. Galloping Goldmine (Nicky Mackay), Gold Medalist (V. Jodha) 53.5, 600/40. Former moved well and they finished level. Mystic Bay (Kamble), Astounding Bay (Peter) 48, 600/36. Former beat the latter by six lengths. Sandman (Nathan Evans) 53, 600/38.5. Moved freely. Menilly (Kuldeep), Marrakesh (V. Jodha) 54, 600/41. Former was two lengths better. Grand Eyes (J. Chinoy), Seniority (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Eyes For You (Parmar) 52.5, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Arrecife (Bhawani) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Good. Guarnerius (Nirmal), Silver Storm (Baria) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former superior.

1200m: Free Gold (David Egan), Honourable Eyes (J. Chinoy) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Sacred Roman (Roche) 1-25, 600/42. Easy.

1800m: Momentum (Parmar) 2-8, 1200/1-25, 800/57, 600/43. Moved fluently.

Outer sand:

600m: Rising Sun (Sandesh) 40. Easy.

800m: Spring Grove (Sandesh) 54.5, 600/40. Moved freely.

Race track:

600m: Reciprocity (rb), Waverunner (Hanumant) 39. Pair level.

1000m: Republica (Ayyar), Naxos (Aniket) 1-8, 800/53, 600/38. They ended level. Golden Eclipse (Walkar) 1-5, 800/51, 600/36. Moved well. Corporate Jungle/Supernova (Kaviraj) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/37. Moved freely. Gracida (Malam) 1-5, 600/37. Pressed. Bradfield College (Kaviraj), Mythical Power (Aniket) 1-1, 800/49, 600/36.5. Former moved well and finished six lengths ahead. Conscience (Kamble), Kunwari (Peter) 1-1, 800/48, 600/35. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Texas Gold (Nazil) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 600/35. Responded well. Chancellor (Pradeep), Arabian Gulf/Tatiana (Vinod) 1-17, 1000/1-4, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Note former.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Zanzibaar (S.J. Sunil) 1-10, 800/52, 600/39. Lethargic at the start. Posse (Peter), Leopard Rock (Kamble) 1-11, 600/44. Pair easy. Touch Of Faith (Nicky Mackay), Tomorrows Dreams (V. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40.5. They jumped out well and moved level freely. Flame Of Thea (Kaviraj) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37.5. Moved impressively. Market King (A.Gaikwad), Powerful Lady (C.S. Jodha) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. They ended level.