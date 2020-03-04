Races

Mystic Bay and Willows catch the eye

Mystic Bay and Willows caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Mar.4) morning.

Inner sand.

800m: Tormenta Storm (rb), Flash Force (Ayyar) 55, 600/40. They finished level freely. Caprisca (Hamir) 53, 600/38. Good. Mystic Bay (Peter) 51, 600/37. Moved impressively. King Of Katni (Hamir) 52, 600/38.5. Urged. Willows (Kamble), Galloping Star (Gagandeep) 51, 600/37. Former finished a distance ahead. Pepper (Shubham), La Di Da (Nicky Mackay) 53, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely.

1000m: Augustus Caesar (S.Amit) 1-11, 800/56, 600/41. Easy. Crosswinds (rb) 1-11, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Nekhbet (rb), Minx (Mosin) 1-26, 600/42. They were easy.

