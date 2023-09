Mysterious Angel is poised for a hat-trick in the Chief Minister’s Cup

September 17, 2023 12:41 am | Updated September 16, 2023 07:42 pm IST - Hyderabad

The four-year-old filly Mysterious Angel, who retains her form, is poised for a hat-trick in the Chief Minister’s Cup, the feature event of Sunday’s (Sept. 17) races.

1. GREEN HAVEN PLATE (1,200m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III) — 1.40 p.m.: 1. Deccan Ranger (6) Ajay Kumar 60, 2. Solar Princess (7) Sonu Kumar 60, 3. Star Cruise (1) A. Imran Khan 60, 4. Creative Art (4) Kuldeep Singh (Jr) 58, 5. Blue Brigade (2) A.A. Vikrant 57.5, 6. Canterbury (8) B.R. Kumar 57.5, 7. Double Bonanza (5) Surya Prakash 57.5 and 8. Protocol (3) Md. Ismail 57.5.

1. STAR CRUISE, 2. DECCAN RANGER, 3. CANTERBURY

2. CHAITANYA CHAKRAM PLATE (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, (Cat. II) — 2.15: 1. Ashwa Gajraj (7) B.R. Kumar 56, 2. Assured Success (4) P. Sai Kumar 56, 3. Decoy (5) Suraj Narredu 56, 4. Encore (11) Akshay Kumar 56, 5. Lucky Nine (2) Surya Prakash 56, 6. Tango Punch (8) Vivek G 56, 7. Alcahol Free (6) A.M. Tograllu 54.5, 8. Duck Hawk (10) Md. Ismail 54.5, 9. Exeter (1) G. Naresh 54.5, 10. Proud Girl (3) Mohit Singh 54.5 and 11. She’s Magic (9) B. Nikhil 54.5.

1. ENCORE, 2. DECOY, 3. ASSURED SUCCESS

3. MANCHERIAL PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 2.45: 1. Its On (8) B. Nikhil 60, 2. Only The Brave (2) Kiran Naidu 58.5, 3. Colt Pistol (4) Akshay Kumar 58, 4. Wandring Warrior (3) A.A. Vikrant 57, 5. Divine Connection (7) R.S. Jodha 54.5, 6. Ok Boss (5) G. Naresh 54.5, 7. Golden Inzio (6) P. Sai Kumar 52 and 8. Sweet Talk (1) S.K. Paswan 51.

1. ITS ON, 2. COLT PISTOL, 3. DIVINE CONNECTION

4. DIRECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE CUP (Div. II) (1,600m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 3.15: 1. Miss Marvellous (6) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Galwan (8) Afroz Khan 57.5, 3. Thunderstruck (4) A.A. Vikrant 56.5, 4. Just Incredible (2) P. Sai Kumar 56, 5. Wallop And Gallop (3) P. Ajeeth Kumar 55, 6. Aurele (1) Vivek G 54.5, 7. Ice Berry (7) Md. Ekram Alam 52.5 and 8. Starwalt (5) Surya Prakash 52.

1. MISS MARVELLOUS, 2. WALLOP AND GALLOP, 3. THUNDERSTRUCK

5. DIRECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE CUP (Div. I) (1,600m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 3.45: 1. Icicle (3) P. Sai Kumar 60, 2. Thanks (1) Kuldeep Singh (Jr) 59, 3. Nightmare (8) Sonu Kumar 56.5, 4. Despang (2) Surya Prakash 56, 5. Team Player (6) Md. Ekram Alam 54.5, 6. Sun Dancer (5) Akshay Kumar 53.5, 7. Southern Act (4) Md. Ismail 53, 8. Aerial Combat (7) S.K. Paswan 50.5 and 9. Dream Station (9) B. Nikhil 50.5.

1. ICICLE, 2. DESPANG, 3. SUN DANCER

6. CHIEF MINISTER’S CUP (1,600m), rated 80 and above (Cat. I) — 4.15: 1. Watch My Stride (10) A. Imran Khan 62.5, 2. Mysterious Angel (11) P. Ajeeth Kumar 60.5, 3. Soloist (8) Shivansh 60.5, 4. Akido (1) Akshay Kumar 60, 5. New Look (7) B. Nikhil 59.5, 6. Kingston (4) R.S. Jodha 59, 7. Top Secret (2) Mohit Singh 58.5, 8. Yesterday (9) Surya Prakash 54, 9. Ashwa Morocco (6) Sonu Kumar 53, 10. Silverita (3) P. Sai Kumar 53 and 11. Makhtoob (5) S.K. Paswan 50.

1. MYSTERIOUS ANGEL, 2. ASHWA MOROCCO, 3. AKIDO

7. MANCHERIAL PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 4.45: 1. Star Racer (3) A. Imran Khan 60, 2. Ambitious Star (9) R.S. Jodha 59, 3. Sangreal (4) P. Sai Kumar 58, 4. Char Ek Char (7) Surya Prakash 56.5, 5. Golden Forza (2) Kiran Naidu 56.5, 6. First Class (6) B. Nikhil 54, 7. Silver Lining (8) Afroz Khan 53, 8. Sound Echo (5) G. Naresh 52 and 9. Good Tidings (1) Ajay Kumar 51.

1. STAR RACER, 2. SANGREAL, 3. FIRST CLASS

Day’s Best: ICICLE

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.

