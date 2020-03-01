Mysore horse racing: Adjudicate creates Invitation Cup history

Kolkata-based trainer James Mckeown made the historic circuit of the Mysore Race Track his own when he saddled Adjudicate (Multidimensional-Alvarita) and Trafalgar (Western Aristocrat-Bluegrass Phenom) to win the ‘Grade 1 Double’ — Indian Turf Invitation Cup and Major P.K. Mehra Memorial Super Mile — on Sunday.

Five-year-old Adjudicate, ridden by Y.S. Srinath, became the first horse above the Classic age to win the Invitation. She is also the first since the terms of the race changed in 2013 to win in successive years and with a record timing in both essays.

Calcutta Derby winner Trafalgar, ridden superbly by David Allan, won the Super Mile in an emphatic fashion to vindicate his owners’ decision to target him for that race, given the poor run in the Indian Derby, instead of going for the Invitation.

The last time two Kolkata-based horses won the Invitation and the Super Mile was back in 1996 in Chennai.

Champion team: Adjudicate (Y.S. Srinath up) being led in by, from left, breeders Gajendra Singh and Sultan Singh, representing Shona Stud Farm, along with owner Amitabh Nanda and trainer James Mckeown, after her victory in the Indian Turf Invitation Cup on Sunday.

Aachen takes honours

Arun Alagappan-owned Aachen (Tazahum-Mink Mitten), bred at the Sans Craintes Stud Farm, claimed the honours in Villoo C. Poonawalla Million, while Darius Byramji-trained Multifaceted (Multidimensional-Dhaawiah) took the Suresh Mahindra Multi Million Trophy (Gr. 3) in a record time.

Trafalgar, owned by Messrs Joydeep Datta Gupta, Jayanta Mukhopadhay, Sanjay Datta Gupta, Jeet Banerjee, Achuthan Siddharth, Martand Singh Mahindra, Shouryabrtata Mandal And Sigma Scan Systems Pvt. Ltd., set the double rolling. He looked outstanding in the Parade Ring and ran true to his looks to give his connections its first Super Mile victory.

Adjudicate, owned jointly by the Khaitan family from Kolkata and the Nanda family from Mumbai, inscribed her name into the annals of racing history. Not only did she win the first-ever running of the Invitation Cup here, but also became the first to win the pièce de résistance of the Indian Turf two years in succession.

Multifaceted triumphs

Multifaceted, owned by the Edwards family from Sri Lanka and ridden by Suraj Narredu, made amends for his lacklustre performance in the Bangalore Turf Club Sprinters Cup on Saturday with a great run over the 1400m in the Suresh Mahindra Multi Million.

The results:

HIS HIGHNESS MAHARAJA SRI JAYACHAMARAJA WADIYAR BIRTH CENTENARY CELEBRATION MILLION (2,000m), rated 60 & above: THE GREAT GATSBY (David Egan) 1, Roma Victor (Trevor) 2, Rustic Sunrise (A. Baandal) 3 and Velocidad (Srinath) 4. Nose, 2-1/2 and Shd. 2m, 2.50s.₹48 (w), 16, 13 and 70 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 167, FP: 144, Q: 81, Trinella: 4,334 and 3,715. Favourite: Roma Victor. Owners: Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt. Ltd. rep by M/s. Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta & Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

SMT. GAYATRI DEVI AND SARDAR K.B. RAMACHANDRARAJ URS MILLION (1,600m), rated 40 to 65: STARRY WIND (I. Chisty) 1, Grey Channel (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Electra (S. John) 3 and Mighty Red (Nicky Mackay) 4. Not run: Ascendency. 1, Nk and 2-1/2. 1m, 35.08s. ₹173 (w), 35, 10 and 21 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 65, FP: 895, Q: 401, Trinella: 4,390 and 2,080. Favourite: Grey Channel. Owners: Mr. R.C. Puri, Mr. Manohar Duggal & Mr. Darius R. Byramji. Trainer: Darius.

VILLOO C. POONAWALLA MILLION (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: AACHEN (C.S. Jodha) 1, Harbour Sunrise (Trevor) 2, Majestic Warrior (P.S. Kaviraj) 3 and Dandi March (Nicky Mackay) 4. Not run: Donna Rossa. 2-1/4, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 10.14s. ₹157 (w), 23, 14 and 20 (p), SHP: 25, THP: 53, FP: 1,372, Q: 758, Trinella: 6,186 and 4,418. Favourite: Harbour Sunrise. Owner: Mr. Arun Alagappan. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

SURESH MAHINDRA MULTI-MILLION TROPHY (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): MULTIFACETED (Suraj) 1, Tutankhamun (Trevor) 2, Snowdon (David Allan) 3 and Shesmyscript (C.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Corfe Castle, Cavallo Veloce and Set To Win. 1, 2-1/4 and Lnk. 1m, 21.05s (record time). ₹39 (w), 18, 20 and 13 (p), SHP: 56, THP: 59, FP: 236, Q: 107, Trinella: 424 and 125. Favourite: Snowdon. Owners: Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards. Trainer: Darius.

MAJ P.K. MEHRA MEMORIAL SUPER MILE CUP (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): TRAFALGAR (David Allan) 1, Gift Of Grace (A. Sandesh) 2, Prevalent Force (Suraj) 3 and Watchmyscript (C.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Tenno Sho. 1, 1-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 34.19s. ₹73 (w), 18, 16 and 13 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 56, FP: 381, Q: 129, Trinella: 714 and 311. Favourite: Prevalent Force. Owners: Mr. J.D. Gupta, Mr. J. Mukhopadhyay, Mr. S. Datta Gupta, Mr. J. Banerjee, Mr. A. Siddharth, Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mr. Shouryabrata Mandal & M/s. Sigma Scan Systems Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

INDIAN TURF INVITATION CUP (2,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): ADJUDICATE (Multidimensional-Alvarita) Srinath 1, JULIETTE (Musketier-Gimmesumsugar) A. Sandesh 2, DESERT GOD (Burden Of Proof-Running Flame) David Allan 3 and ANJEZE (Win Legend-Angelique) Trevor 4. 1-3/4, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 2m, 26.97s (record time). ₹58 (w), 19, 16 and 23 (p), SHP: 43, THP: 71, FP: 604, Q: 279, Trinella: 2,539 and 1,010. Favourite: Star Superior. Owners: Mrs. D. Khaitan, Mr. & Mrs. A. Khaitan, Mrs. D. Jalan rep. Soom Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.A. Nanda, Mrs. Esha Nanda Bhojwani & Mr. Amitabh Nanda rep. Arion Horse Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

KUNIGAL STUD MILLION (1,200m), 3-y-o only, (Terms): VACHAN (Trevor) 1, Ashwa Brooni (A. Imran) 2, Lacrosse (David Egan) 3 and General Patton (Suraj) 4. Not run: Yaadein. Snk, Lnk and 2-1/2. 1m, 11.51s. ₹46 (w), 14, 13 and 12 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 37, FP: 315, Q: 72, Trinella: 273 and 126. Favourite: General Patton. Owners: Mrs. Namrataa Rakesh & Mr. Ujash Mahendra Patel. Trainer: Rakesh.

MALAYAN RACING ASSOCIATION GOODWILL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: STRIKING MEMORY (Darshan) 1, Divine Hunt (David Egan) 2, Star Cavalry (Bhawani Singh) 3 and Jameson (Trevor) 4. 1-1/2, 2-1/4 and Hd. 1m, 23.31s. ₹54 (w), 20, 19 and 16 (p), SHP: 58, THP: 73, FP: 541, Q: 314, Trinella: 2,010 and 862. Favourite: Divine Hunt. Owner: Mr. H.K. Lakshman Gowda. Trainer: Lokanath.

Jackpot: ₹4,02,440 (three tkts.); Runner-up: 4,348 (119 tkts.); Treble (i): 10,857 (one tkts.) (ii): 6,522 (carried over); (iii): 4,037 (six tkts.).