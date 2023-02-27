My Princess and Glockchen catch the eye

February 27, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Mumbai:

My Princess and Glockchen caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb. 27) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Alejandro (rb) 41. Easy.

1000m: Senorita D (Peter), Queen Of Kyiv (S.J. Sunil) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and finished level.

1200m: My Princess (app) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Moved attractively. Rachelles Pride (A. Gaikwad) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Pressed. Marmaris (T.S. Jodha) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/43. Moved freely. Galway Bay (Gagandeep) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Dexa (C.S. Jodha) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/56, 600/43. Pushed.

1400m: Bellator (rb) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Stretched. Flaming Lamborgini (C.S. Jodha) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/42. Pushed.

Race track:

1000m: Street Sense (S.J. Sunil), Balius Warrior (Merchant) 1-4, 800/50, 600/36. They were pushed and former finished two lengths ahead. Ameerah (Ajinkya), Kinzhal (V. Jodha) 1-3, 800/50, 600/36. They moved neck and neck freely. Sky Commander (Mustakim), Supreme Spirit (Gore) 1-1, 800/48, 600/35. They moved impressively. Charming Star (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Moved well.

Gate practice noted — inner sand:

1000m: Glockchen (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Pleased. Dashmesh Dancer (Vinod) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pressed.