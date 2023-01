My Opinion takes the honours in South India Stayers Trial Stakes

January 22, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - CHENNAI:

My Opinion (Srinath up) won the South India Stayers Trial Stakes (2,400m), the main event of the races here on Sunday (Jan. 22). The winner is the property of Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust.

1. KILIMANJARO HANDICAP: STERN MAIDEN (L.A. Rozario) 1, Driftwood Pacific (Ram Nandan) 2, Regal Kid (Farhan Alam) 3 and Royal Symbol (Koshi Kumar) 4. 5-1/2, shd and 1-1/2. 1m, 1.73s. ₹20 (w), 10, 16 and 24 (p), SHP: 48, FP: 48, Q: 25, Tla: 448. Owner: Dr. Murali Venkataswamy. Trainer: V. Ajith Kumar.

2. RED RUFUS HANDICAP (Div. I): DUN IT AGAIN (L.A. Rozario) 1, Lord Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 2, Glorious Symphony (Yash Narredu) 3 and Chaitanya (P.S. Kaviraj) 4. Not run: Herring. 4-1/4, 1-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 26.88s. ₹26 (w), 12, 19 and 14 (p), SHP: 62, FP: 183, Q: 110, Tla: 303. Owner: Mr. Tatineni Prasad Rao. Trainer: Vishesh.

3. RED RUFUS HANDICAP (Div. II): AMBER LIGHTNING (Farid Ansari) 1, Dazzling Dynamite (B. Dharshan) 2, Dancing Queen (Yash Narredu) 3 and Wisaka (S. Kamble) 4. 2-1/4, snk and 3-1/4. 1m, 28.16s. ₹37 (w), 14, 12 and 16 (p), SHP: 34, FP: 102, Q: 67, Tla: 220. Owner: Mr. AL. Murugappan. Trainer: R. Foley.

4. ROTARY CLUB OF MADRAS TROPHY: ILLUSTRIOUS RULER (Farid Ansari) 1, Star Symbol (S. Kabdhar) 2, Katahdin (Manikandan) 3 and Pirate’s Love (Angad) 4. 1-1/4, 1 and 3/4. 1m, 13.41s. ₹21 (w), 11, 42 and 69, SHP: 178, FP: 415, Q: 222, Tla: 9,452. Owner: Mr. K. Muthuvellayan. Trainer: R. Foley.

5. ALPHABET MILLION: LAND OF GOLD (Srinath) 1, Royal Icon (Yash Narredu) 2, Seminole Wind (Hindu Singh) 3 and Mr. Starc (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1, 2-3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 14.43s. ₹19 (w), 18 and 10 (p), SHP: 28, FP: 32, Q: 12, Tla: 68. Owners: Mr. Rakesh & Tajamul Waseem Khan. Trainer: Rakesh.

Note: Originally Seminole Wind won the race but following an objection by Royal Icon rider Yash Narredu, who contended that Hindu Singh deliberately leaned against him (when coming into the last 150m) to prevent any galloping room that resulted him in stopping, was upheld and the order revised.

6. SOUTH INDIA STAYERS TRIAL STAKES: MY OPINION (Srinath) 1, Arc De Triomphe (P. Trevor) 2 and Emelda (S. Kabdhar) 3. Nk and dist. 2m, 35.27s. ₹16 (w), SHP: 17, FP: 21. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

7. AUTONOMY HANDICAP: ARTHUR (Yash Narredu) 1, Rubirosa (Hindu Singh) 2, Vulcanic (M.S. Deora) 3 and Dancing Grace ( P. Sai Kumar) 4. 3/4, 2 and shd 1m, 52.83s. ₹18 (w), 10 and 16 (p), SHP: 27, FP: 51, Q: 26, Tla: 87. Owners: M/s. Stride Livestock, Mr. Chetan Shantilal Shah. Trainer: D. Narredu.

Jackpot: ₹683 (181 tkts.), Runner-up: 139 (380 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 269 (276 tkts.), Tr (i) 341 (100 tkts.), (ii): 73 (426 tkts).