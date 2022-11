My Opinion, Storm Breaker, Zucardi, Turf Melody and Pirate’s Love shine

My Opinion, Storm Breaker, Zucardi, Turf Melody and Pirate’s Love shone when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Nov. 6).

Outer sand: 800m: Tudor (rb), Jungledreams (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. Former finished a length in front. Ignorance Is Bliss (rb), Ayur Shakti (rb) 56.5, 600/43. Former, who maintains form, finished four lengths in front. Windsor Walk (rb), Royal Baron (rb) 56, 600/41.5. They are in fine condition. Prince Purple (P. Sai Kumar), Annexed (S.A. Amit) 57, 600/42.5. Latter finished three lengths ahead. Multicrown (rb), Multiwave (rb) 58, 600/44. They were easy. A 2-y-o (Gusto - Eternal Desire) (rb), Royal Icon (rb) 57, 600/42. They were extended and finished together. Speed Air (Yash Narredu) 1-3.5, 600/48.5. Easy.

1000m: Masterpiece (P. Sai Kumar), Be Calm (S.A. Amit) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/41. A fit pair. Three Of A Kind (A.M. Alam) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/48. Gallantry (M. Bhaskar), Turf Melody (Yash Narredu) 1-9, 800/54.5, 600/40. They impressed. Strombosis (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. In good shape. Ignition (rb) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Supreme Runner (M. Bhaskar), Walking Brave (Mudassar) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. They are in fine trim.

1200m: Allabout Cecil (P. Sai Kumar), Moriset (rb) 1-32, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. They moved on the bit.

1600m: My Opinion (P. Sai Kumar), Emelda (S.A. Amit) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-36, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-6.5, 800/54.5, 600/42.5. Former caught the eye.

Inner sand: 600m: Marshall (A.M. Alam) 44. Easy. Single Malt (rb) 42. Cloud Jumper (Ram Nandan) 42. Urged. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 41. Well in hand.

800m: Fine Future (S.A. Amit), Berrettini (P. Sai Kumar) 53, 600/38.5. Latter moved well and finished three lengths in front. Magical Wish (S. Imran), Protea (rb) 59, 600/43.5. Driftwood Pacific (Ram Nandan) 52.5, 600/39.5. Stretched out well. Emperor Ashoka (C. Brisson) 1-0, 600/46. Easy. Durango (rb), a 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Zulima) (S. Imran) 57.5, 600/44. They finished together. Hope And Glory (P.S. Kaviraj) 58, 600/44. Moved freely. Cape Wickham (Farhan Alam) 1-1, 600/47. Winning Legacy (S. Kamble) 59.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Priceless Beauty (Mudassar) 1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Gingersnap (Ram Nandan) 54.5, 600/40.5. Extended. Fantastic Hit (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. Kay Star (rb) 58, 600/43. Amore (S. Imran) 56.5, 600/43.5. Eased up. Pense’e (Farhan Alam) 1-2, 600/46.5. Easy.

1000m: Amber Lightning (Farhan Alam) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. Zucardi (rb) 1-4, 800/52, 600/39.5. In fine nick. Dun It Again (Ram Nandan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38.5. Strode out well. Grey Twilight (Ramandeep), Bhairava’s Queen (rb) 1-9, 800/57, 600/44. Latter was pushed and finished half a length in front. Star Fling (P. Sai Kumar) 1-9, 800/56.5, 600/44.5. In good condition. La Jefa (Farhan Alam) 1-12, 800/58, 600/45. Eased up. Starkova (rb), Jahzara (rb) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. They were urged, former finished two lengths ahead. Pirate’s Love (Ram Nandan) 1-4, 800/50.5, 600/38. Responded well to the urgings. Something Royal (Inayat), Larado (A.M. Alam) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/42. They moved well. Ginsburg (M.S. Deora) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Storm Breaker (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (Mudassar) 1-2.5, 800/49.5, 600/37.5. Former is in great heart. Aviothic (rb), Emperor Charmavat (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43. They finished level. Undeniable (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. A Wink Annda Smile (rb), Cairo (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. A 2-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Sinai) (S.A. Amit), Sheer Rocks (P. Sai Kumar) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. They were easy. Abilitare (rb), Chaitanya (S. Imran) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44. Renegade (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Pappa Rich (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/44. Moved freely. Lady Wonder (rb) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/43. Good. Succession (Mudassar) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Dame Forteyn (rb), a 2-y-o (Wind Legend - Anarosa) (Mudassar) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. They ended level. Haran (M.S. Deora) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/48. Dancing Grace (Ramandeep) 1-12.5, 800/1-0, 600/47. Eased up. Treasure Delight (rb) 1-9.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Eased up. Krishaa’s Choice (rb), Namak Halaal (rb) 1-6.5, 800/53.5, 600/41. Latter finished well in front.

1200m: Angelino (S. Imran) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 800/57.5, 600/43. Unextended. Rays Of Sun (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/57, 600/42. Handy.

Noted on Saturday (Nov. 5): Inner sand: 600m: Ocean Love (rb) 47.

800m: MSG Fantasy (rb) 1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Trending Princess (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Priceless Beauty (Mudassar) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Pappa Rich (rb) 1-3, 600/48.

1000m: Fine Future (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Mr Kool (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Moved freely. Wind Symbol (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Dancing Grace (C. Brisson) 1-12.5, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Eased up. Hope And Glory (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Wild Frank (C. Brisson) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47. Moved freely. Walking Brave (Mudassar) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 1-15.5, 800/59.5, 600/42. Unextended. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Terra Nova) (Manikandan) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Moved freely. Renegade (rb) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy.