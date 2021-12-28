My Opinion, Royal Aristocrat, Mr Kool, Due Diligence and Bernardini impress

CHENNAI:

28 December 2021 20:27 IST

My Opinion, Royal Aristocrat, Mr Kool, Due Diligence and Bernardini impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec. 28).

Outer sand

600m: Thunderclap (N. Jodha) 41. In fine shape. Star Templar (F. Ansari) 48. Victory Walk (Mubs Kareem) 44.5. Easy.

800m: King T’Chala (Ramandeep) 57, 600/44. Handy.

1000m: Excellent Phoenix (Shaliyar Khan), Ocarina (Ramandeep) 1-19, 800/1-0.5, 600/44.5.

1200m: My Opinion (Shahar Babu), Star Fling (Farhan Alam) 1-27, 1000/1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Former, who maintains form, started five lengths behind and finished well in front.

Inner sand

600m: Karadeniz (Farid Ansari) 41. Shaped well. Royal Mayfair (Shyam Kumar), Bohemian Star (Rajendra Singh) 45. They were easy. Judy Blue Eyes (Joseph) 39.5. In good condition. Roses In My Dreams (Stephen Raj) 43.5. Easy. Right Move (rb) 43.5. Fit.

800m: Ayur Shakti (rb) 55.5, 600/40.5. In fine condition. Full Bloom (Rajendra Singh) 59.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Handsome (Ramandeep) 58.5, 600/43.5. Fit. Beejay (N. Jodha), Herring (Santosh G) 55.5, 600/40.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Benin Bronze (rb) 54, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings. Mr Kool (C. Brisson) 52, 600/39. Pleased. Papparazi (rb), Sifan (rb) 1-2.5, 600/45. Chanakya (Koshi Kumar), Queen Justitia (Shaliyar Khan) 58.5, 600/45. Due Diligence (rb) 54.5, 600/40.5. Moved well. Emperor Ashoka (Inayat), Lakshanam (Sham Kumar) 56.5, 600/41.5. They were pushed, former finished four lengths in front.

1000m: Mon General (C. Brisson) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/42. Worked well. Angel Heart (M. Bhaskar), Fabulous Show (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. They were easy. Bohemian Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 1-13.5, 800/55, 600/40.5. Worked well. Star Glitter (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/46. Eased up. Royal Aristocrat (Farid Ansari) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Stretched out well. Kay Star (rb) 1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/41. Strode out well. Queens Hall (rb), Sprit Of Zion (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-13, 800/57, 600/42. Former was handy, latter urged and finished half a length behind. Bernardini (Shaliyar Khan) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. In fine trim. Current View (C. Brisson) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Gods Plan (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46. Easy. Shez R Star (rb)1-10, 800/56.5, 600/43. Urged. Chapmans Square (Shaliyar Khan) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Speed Air (S. Kamble) 55, 600/40. Retains form. Yours Forever (rb) 56.5, 600/42. Unextended. Saint Emilion (Ramandeep), Winter Glow (Sai Vamsi) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/43. Former better.

Gate practice

Inner sand

1000m: Annexed (Shahar Babu), Kristalina (C. Brisson), Strong Breeze (Mubs Kareem) 1-5.32. They jumped out well. Nightjar (Rajenda Singh), Star Chieftain (Shyam Kumar), a 2-y-o (Excelebration - Timeless Love) (Farid Ansari) 1-4.85. They jumped out well. Nightjar finished well in front. Desert Force (Farhan Alam), Apache Outlaw (rb) 1-5.72. Former took a good jump and finished well ahead. Preakness (S. Kamble), Southern God (Rb) 1-17.17. They were eased up after a level jump. Catalyst (Rajendra Singh), Rule Of Emperors (Farid Ansari), Royal Monarch (Shyam Kumar) 1-3.28. They jumped out well. Alpha (rb), Striking Distance (Zulquar Nain), Blue Sapphire (S, Kabdhar) 1-7.72. They took a good jump. Choir (Shahar Babu), Obsession (Shaliyar Khan), Blind Love (Ramandeep) 1-4.90. They jumped out well. Star Proof (R. Manish), Still I Rise (Farhan Alam) 1-6.81. Former jumped out well and finished three lengths in front. Amarone (Ramandeep), Little Wonder (Sai Vamsi), Ribolla Gialla (Shaliyar Khan) 1-8.70. Last named missed the jump. Arctic Bay (N. Jodha), Whiskey Sour (M.S. Deora) 1-14.38. Penance (Santosh G), Angel Light (Joseph) 1-11.67. They took a good jump, former finished five lengths in front.