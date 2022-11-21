My Opinion, Mr Mozart, Magic Moment and Wood Art shine

November 21, 2022 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - CHENNAI:

My Opinion, Mr Mozart, Magic Moment and Wood Art shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov. 21).

Outer sand: 600m: Hebron (rb) 44. Easy. Oberon (rb) (1200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Lady Zeen (rb), Mystical Magician (rb) 48. Sinatra (S. Kabdhar) 42. Extended. Break The Silence (Ram Nandan) 43.5. Shaped well. Pirate’s Love (Ram Nandan) 40. Pushed. Little Wonder (rb) 43.5. Urged. Dun It Again (Ram Nandan) 41.5. Extended.

800m: Wonderful (Yash Narredu) 59.5, 600/44. Handy. Kings Show (B. Dharshan) 58, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Prince Purple (S. Kabdhar), Royal Baron (Manikandan) 1-0, 600/45. They finished level.

1000m: Sunny Isles (R. Manish), Choice (B. Dharshan) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. They are in fine trim. The Rebel (rb), Magical Wave (rb) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. They finished together. Mr Mozart (R. Manish), Wakanda (B. Dharshan) 1-13, 800/56, 600/43.5. An impressive pair. Wood Art (rb), Ms Boss (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. Former showed out. Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. Moved freely. Vulcanic (M.S. Deora), Touch Of Fury (S. Kamble) 1-13.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. They were eased up. Magic Moment (Dashrath Singh), Santa Clara (M.S. Deora) 1-12, 800/57, 600/44. They moved together. Cloud Jumper (Ram Nandan) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/45. Unextended. Tifosi (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/47.5. Eased up. Celeritas (Ram Nandan) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Good. Attenborough (M.S. Deora) 1-16.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy.

Inner sand: 600m: Annexed (rb) 41.5. Star Fling (Dashrath Singh) 41.5. In good shape. Ascot Queen (Rajendra Singh) 41.5. Fit. Desert Star (rb), Zen Zero (rb) 46.5. They moved freely. Epistoiary (rb), Rhiannon (Ayaz Ahmed) 47.5. Manzoni (rb) 42. Urged. Zaneta (S. Kabdhar) 42. Mr Starc (rb), Fortune Chakaram (rb) 46.5. Daiyamondo (rb) 42.5. Pushed. Star Waves (rb) 42.5. Extended. Roger O’More (rb) 41. Fully extended. Timesless Romance (Farid Ansari) 40.5. Moved on tight reins.

800m: My Opinion (S. Kabdhar) 52.5, 600/38.5. Responded well to the urgings. Sabatini (M.S. Deora) 54.5, 600/39.5. In fine trim. The Intimidator (rb) 59.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Loch Lomoind (Mudassar) 1-2.5, 600/47.5.

1000m: Magnetism (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Eyes Of Falcon (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Lady Blazer (Ayaz Ahmed), Pappa Rich (rb) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/41.5. They worked well. Carnoustie (rb) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41.5. Extended in the last part. Rubert (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/48. Masterpiece (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Handy. Ignition (Indrajeet Kumar), Perfect Blend (A.M. Alam) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. They moved well. Suparakiga (A.M. Tograllu) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43. Well in hand. Undeniable (rb), Knotty Power (rb) 1-18, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Fast Play (Ayaz Ahmed) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5.

1200m: Catelyn (R. Manish), Cartel (B. Dharshan) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. They moved freely.

Gate practice (inner sand) 1000m: Kings Walk (S. Kabdhar), Rwanda (rb) 1-2.38. They jumped well and the former finished well in front. Memory Lane (Inayat), Sheer Rocks (A.M. Alam), Larado (P. Sai Kumar) 1-8.83. Both the youngsters were slow at the start. Kundavai (R. Manish), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Missoni) (B. Dharshan), a 2--y-o (Fiero - Sunset Sail) (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-11.03. Military Regiment (M.S. Deora), Ibrahimovic (S. Kamble) 1-17.43. After a level jump they were fully eased up. Bertha (Yash Narredu), Alexander (M. Bhaskar) 1-7.86. They jumped out smartly. Something Royal (P. Sai Kumar), Authentic Bell (Inayat), Swarga (A.M. Alam) 1-11.20. Amore (R. Manish), Sir Baffert (M.S. Deora), Mystify (B. Dharshan) 1-3.84. Amore jumped out smartly. Schnell (S. Kabdhar), Asio (M. Bhaskar), Terminator (Mudassar) 1-9.65. They took a slow jump. Glorious King (M. Bhaskar), Golden Warrior (Mudassar) 1-10.28.

Noted on Sunday (Nov. 20):

Outer sand: 800m: Preakness (rb), 59, 600/44.5. Easy. Jahzara (rb), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Anarosa) (rb) 56.5, 600/40.5. They were urged and finished level. Star Romance (Yash Narredu) 54, 600/40.5. In fine nick. Magoc Moment (S. Kamble), a 2-y-o (Fiero - Athens) (M.S. Deora) 57.5, 600/43. They are in good condition. Swiss Agatta (Indrajeet Kumar), Queen Of Fame (rb) 58, 600/43.5. They retain form. Bertha (Yash Narredu) 59.5, 600/45. Easy. A 2-y-o (Dali - Starlet) (P.S. Kaviraj), a 2-y-o (Whatsthescript - Laurita) (S. Kamble) 57.5, 600/43.5. Former moved better and finished three lengths ahead. Turf Melody (Yash Narredu), Immoral Love (Mudassar) 1-2.5, 600/47. Former finished well in front.

1000m: Arc De Triomphe (S. Kamble), Wellington (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/41. They are in fine nick. Storm Breaker (Mudassar), Terminator (M. Bhaskar) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/42.5. Former moved freely, while the latter was urged to finish level. Golden Strike (S. Kamble), Beejay (M.S. Deora) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/43. A fit pair. Ibrahimovic (S. Kamble), Herring (M.S. Deora) 1-15.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. They were easy and level. Fiery Red (S. Kamble) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/43. In good condition.

Inner sand: 600m: Carnoustie (S. Imran) 43. Bella Amor (rb) 41. Fully extended. Full Of Surpeise (Ram Nandan) 43.5. Easy. Palsy Walsy (rb), Babu Vamsee (rb) 47.5. Fortune Chakram (S. Imran), Mr Starc (rb) 44.5. They were easy. Storm Flag (A.M. Tograllu) 42. Good. Gallantry (Mudassar) 46. Kanya Rashi (S. Kamble), Malet Spring (M.S. Deora) 47.5. Asio (Yash Narredu), Schnell (S. Kabdhar) 46. They moved freely.

800m: Raisina (P.S. Kaviraj), 56.5, 600/41.5. Maintains form. Stormbosis (rb), Perfect Blend (A.M. Tograllu) 1-1.5, 600/44.5. Mystic Zlatan (K.V. Baskar) 1-0, 600/44.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Sedgefield - Another Star) (M.S. Deora), Hall Of Grace (S. Kamble) 1-2.5, 600/46.5. They were niggled and finished together.

1000m: Abilitare (rb) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Pleased. Marshall (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/38.5. Impressed. Three Of A Kind (A.M. Alam), 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/43. Worked well. Ignition (rb), Flurry Heart (A.M. Tigrallu) 1-11, 800/57, 600/42.5. Former moved well. Trump Baby (rb) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. In good condition. Epistoiary (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Knotty Power (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3.5, 600/47.5. Treasure Delight (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/43. Moved well. Hebron (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Handy.

1200m: Sweet Fragrance (Dashrath Singh) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 800/57, 600/43. In fine trim. Walking Brave (Mudassar) 1-27, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Regal Kid (rb) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-4.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. A fine display. Glorious King (M. Bhaskar), Golden Warrior (Mudassar) 1-30, 1000/1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.