My Opinion lives up to its billing

B. Suresh’s ward My Opinion (A. Imran Khan up), won the Enable Plate, the main event of the races held here on Friday (June 7). The winner is the property of M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Suresh saddled two more winners on the day.

1. MOYAR PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated upto 25: BEST OF LUCK (A. Imran) 1, Ooty Apple (N. Murugan) 2, Orange Pekoe (Shahar Babu) 3 and So Far So Good (Altaf Hussain) 4. Not run: Parrys Corner and Blue Brook. 5, lnk and 1-1/4. 1m, 16.61s. ₹11 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 14, FP: 31, Q: 24, Tla: 125. Favourite: Orange Pekoe. Owners: Mr. Fahad Khan, Mr. M. Subash & Mr. Dilip Kumar G. Joshi. Trainer: Fahad Khan.

2. MOYAR PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated upto 25: BE MY LIGHT (Umesh) 1, Vitto Garden (Noorshed ) 2, Oliver Twist (Altaf Hussain) 3 and Amazing Star (Farhan) 4. Not run: Pride Of Chennai. 3, 1 and snk. 1m, 15.82s. ₹7 (w), 10, 28 and 8 (p), SHP: 209, FP: 116, Q: 133, Tla: 667. Favourite: Be My Light. Owners: Mr. Dhruv Kumar Futnani & Mr. Chirag D. Joshi. Trainer: Parmar.

3. SRIVILLIPUTHUR PLATE (1,300m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): STAR ELEGANT (Nakhat Singh) 1, Beauty Of The Turf (Shahar Babu) 2, Incredible Star (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Demesthenes (M. Bhaskar) 4. Not run: Kings Melody. 4-3/4, 5-1/2 and 3-1/2. 1m, 19.52s. ₹10 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 15, FP: 17, Q: 29, Tla: 154. Favourite: Star Elegant. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: B. Suresh.

4. ELKHILL CUP (1,200m) rated 60 to 85: EMBASSY (Nakhat Singh) 1, Cher Amie (Noorshed) 2, Princess Sasha (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Catelyn (Umesh) 4. 1-1/2, hd and 1-3/4. 1m, 13.14s. ₹41 (w), 9, 13 and 13 (p), SHP: 27, FP: 1,417, Q: 94, Tla: 1,348. Favourite: Catelyn. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

5. FINGER POST CUP (1,100m), 5-y-o & over rated 20 to 45: MENANDER (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Silverman (Farhan) 2, Parrys Glory (Muzaffar) 3 and Intox (Irshad Alam) 4. Not run: Petunia and Tencendur. 3/4, 7 and 1/2. 1m, 7.37s. ₹7 (w), 5, 6 and 7 (p), SHP: 11, FP: 15, Q: 10, Tla: 81. Favourite: Menander. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Karthik.

6. ENABLE PLATE (1,600m), rated 80 & above: MY OPINION (A. Imran) 1, Saving Grace (Nakhat Singh) 2, Star Baron (Shahar Babu) 3 and Optimus Commander (Farhan) 4. 4-1/4, 6-1/4 and 3. 1m, 38.09s. ₹5 (w), 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 8, FP: 10, Q: 9, Tla. 15. Favourite: My Opinion. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

7. STROKE OF LUCK PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: CHENNAI CHAKRAM (Umesh) 1, Arithmetica (Shahar Babu) 2, Star Fling (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Victoria’s Secret (A. Imran) 4. Not run: Desert King. 3-1/2, 1-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 14.12s. ₹11 (w), 6, 6 and 6 (p), SHP: 15, FP: 11, Q: 24, Tla: 67. Favourite: Chennai Chakram. Owners: Mr. Narasimha Reddy, Mrs. Malathi Reddy & Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: Mandanna.

8. ARSENAL PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (run & not won): ROSES IN MY DREAMS (M. Bhaskar) 1, Wild Passion (Umesh) 2, Nymeria (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Cape Cod (A. Imran) 4. 1/2, shd and 2-3/4. 1m, 14.89s. ₹72 (w), 11, 7 and 7 (p), SHP: 39, FP: 212, Q: 122, Tla: 1,217. Favourite: Nymeria. Owners: Mr. R.R. Prasad & Mr. R. Karthik. Trainer: R. Karthik.

Jackpot: ₹2,050 (37 tkts.), Runner up: 79 (414 tkts.), Mini Jackpot: 252 (131 tkts.), Treble (i): 87 (396 tkts), (ii): 129 (287 tkts.).