My Opinion claims South India St. Leger

Rewarding success: Trainer B. Suresh, left, receiving the South India St. Leger Trophy from MRC steward Arun Alagappan as MRC chairman M.A.M.R. Muthiah, right, looks on. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

My Opinion (Akshay Kumar up) won the South India St. Leger, the chief event of the races held here on Wednesday (Feb. 16). The winner is the property of M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust and trained by B. Suresh.

1. PURE ELATION HANDICAP (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (no whip): FIRST EMPRESS (Nakhat Singh) 1, King Roger (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Bright Light (C. Umesh) 3 and Amarone (M.S. Deora) 4. 3/4, 4-1/4 and 3-3/4. 1m, 8.09s. Owner: Mr. A.L. Ramanathan. Trainer: R. Foley.

2. STAR VISION HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: STAR GLITTER (C. Brisson) 1, Lord Of The Turf (Nakhat Singh) 2, Majestic Charmer (M.S. Deora) 3 and God’s Wish (Manikandan) 4. 2-1/4, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 15.64s. Owner: Mr. G.S. Sarath Varun. Trainer: Govinarajan.

3. STAR VISION HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: WONDERFUL ERA (Farhan Alam) 1, Grey Twilight (P. Surya) 2, Glorious Victory (Inayat) 3 and Eyes Of Falcon (Aman) 4. Hd, 1-3/4 and nk. 1m, 15.70s. Owner: The Estate of late Mr. Lakshmanan R M. Trainer: N. Rupa.

4. ROMANTIC FANTASY PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): AUGUSTA (Akshay Kumar) 1, Sporting Spirit (Suraj Narredu) 2, Supreme Dance (Farhan Alan) 3 and Romualdo (C. Umesh) 4. 3/4, 2-1/4 and 5-1/4. 1m, 14.90s. Owners: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing & M/s. Sans Craintes Stud Farm. Trainer: B. Suresh.

5. MIGHTY CRUSADER HANDICAP (1,800m), rated 20 to 45 (0 to 19 eligible): ARC DE TRIOMPHE (C.S. Jodha) 1, Easy Rider (Yash Narredu) 2, Illustrious Ruler (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Dont Dilly Dally (M.S. Deora) 4. 1-1/2, dist and 9-3/4. 1m, 55.27s. Owners: M/s. Jiyaji Bhosale & Rishikesh Moloji Bhosale & M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co. Trainer A. Jodha.

6. ZODIAC HANDICAP (1,800m), rated 40 to 65 (20 to 39 eligible): WELLINGTON (C.S. Jodha) 1, Django (Yash Narredu) 2, Royal Commander (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Divina (C. Brisson) 4. 1-3/4, 2 and 2-1/4. 1m, 54.99s. Owners: Mr. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, Mrs. Shahnaz Akhtar Peerbhoy, Mr. Sudendu Shan, M/s. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm & Mr. Ajay Kumar Arora. Trainer: A. Jodha.

7. SOUTH INDIAN ST. LEGER (Gr. II), (2,800m), 4-y-o & over (Terms): MY OPINION (Dialed In-Love Me Good) Akshay Kumar 1, Lake Tahoe (Multidimensional-Transformation) Yash Narredu 2 and November Rain (Kingda Ka-Soak) Suraj Narredu 3. 1 and 6-1/2 3m, 4.49s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

8. LIGHT MY WAY HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: AMAZING KITTEN (A. Ayaz Khan) 1, Platini (Yash Narredu) 2, Royal Eminence (Shahar Babu) 3 and Lady Zeen (C. Brisson) 4. 2, 1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m, 31s. Owner: Mr. Md. Javeed Ghatala. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.