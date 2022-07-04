Musanda, Gimme, Sea Lion and Vanguard shine

July 04, 2022 18:46 IST

Musanda, Gimme, Sea Lion and Vanguard shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (July 4).

Race grass:

1000m: Art Power (Nikhil N) 1-11, 600/40. Easy.

Outer sand:

1000m: Thousand Words (T.S Jodha) 1-12, 600/43. Worked well. Blazing Engine (rb) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Sea Lion (Likith), Vanguard (rb) 1-10.5, 600/43. They moved impressively. Royal Grant (Rajesh K), Golden Starlet (rb) 1-13, 600/44. They finished together. Musanda (Asbar) 1-14.5, 600/40.5. Moved attractively.

1200m: Monteverdi (Hindu S) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Zuccarelli (P. Trevor) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Unyielding (Ajinkya) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Arcana (Shreyas) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 51.5. Eased up. Gimme (Dhebe) 1-39, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Galloping Ahead (Akshay K), Ruling Goddess (rb) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former started two lengths behind and finished level.

Mock race — July 3:

1400m: Miracle (P.S. Chouhan), Evaldo (Akshay K), Knotty Dancer (Kiran N), Watchmystars (Likith), Perfect Rendition (Arul), Black Eagle (Nikhil N), Speaking Of Love (Darshan), Striking Point (Adarsh) and Analect (P. Trevor) 1m 25.99s. First three named were the pick.