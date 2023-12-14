GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Murphy looking forward to a rewarding ride on  Shroff’s Jendayi

December 14, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Vinayak M. Zodge
Oisin Murphy.

UK-based Irish jockey Oisin Murphy is in the city to ride Pesi Shroff’s filly Jendayi in the Indian 1000 Guineas here on Sunday (Dec. 17).

The 28-year-old, who has won two British Classics and a number of Group 1 races during a 10-year riding career, has also claimed the British jockey championship three times.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Murphy said “I am in India for the very first time. I know top riders like Kiereon Fallon and Richard Hughes have been successful here and enjoyed their time here.

“Pesi Shroff was a very successful jockey, though he retired at a young age, and has been a champion trainer. No one is better qualified to give me advice and I’m looking forward to riding for him.”

When asked by The Hindu about his plans to visit India in the future, Murphy said “I am riding a very good filly (Jendayi) with a massive amount of ability. Well bred by Gleneagles out of Monasada, she has had a really good preparation for the race. If I get good results for owners Shirke and Dhunjibhoy, possibly I will have more future trips to India.”

