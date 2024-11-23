ADVERTISEMENT

Mumtaz, Doron, Recardo, Mystic Charm and Blue God please

Published - November 23, 2024 07:13 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Mumtaz, Doron, Recardo, Mystic Charm and Blue God pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov. 23).

Outer sand:

600m: Winfield (Antony) 45. Easy. Rosaline (Saddam H), a 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Analeah) (Antony) 45. They finished together. Cigar Galaxy (Rozario) 45.5. Moved freely. Solo Prince (Arvind) 45.5. Moved well.

1000m: Mystic Charm (P. Mani) 1-12.5, 600/43. Impressed. Recardo (Antony) 1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. Darrington (Rozario), Sunshine (Pavan) 1-16.5, 600/45.5. They moved freely.

1200m: Bruce Almighty (Tousif), Southern Power (Salman K) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Former finished four lengths ahead. Cascas (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Immortal Beauty (Shinde), Excellent Lass (Suraj) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. They moved freely. Tesorino (B. Paswan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Stretched out well. Redouble (Srinath) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In good shape. The Intruder (Srinath) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Mumtaz (P. Trevor) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. A fine display. Doron (Darshan), Mighty Sparrow (P. Trevor) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Blue God (Antony) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Shaped well.

