Zuccarelli, Taimur and Pyrrhus catch the eye

December 01, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Mumbai:

Zuccarelli, Taimur and Pyrrhus caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 1) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: M’sarrat (H. Gore) 40. Easy. Grand Accord (rb) 40. Easy. Midas Touch (rb), Justin (Bhawani) 42. Former better. Ahren (Ajinkya) 40. Easy.

800m: Market King (V. Jodha), Great Guns (Ajinkya) 55, 600/41. They finished level freely. Blazing Bay (Rupesh) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Between Friends (Zameer) 55, 600/39. Moved fluently. Bomber (V. Jodha), Buckley (Ajinkya) 53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Cellini (P. Shinde) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Nationwide (rb), Scramanga (Zervan) 56, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Superlative (Ajinkya), Menilly (V. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Both moved level freely. Flying Visit (Shelar) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Slightly urged.

1000m: Kirkines (Neeraj) 1-10, 600/41. Moved freely. Chat (Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed. Kamilah (V. Jodha), Summer Night (Ajinkya) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Perhaps (Nazil) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39. Urged in the last part. 2/y/os Christophany (V. Bunde), Phoenix Tower/Winter Renaissance (Sandesh) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved freely. Pyrrhus (Hamir) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Campaign (V. Bunde), 2/y/o Supreme Spirit (Sandesh) 1-10, 600/44. Former was two lengths superior. Ashwa Bravo (Merchant) 1-10, 800/54, 600/39. Moved freely. Ladida (Bhawani) 1-11, 600/41. Easy.

1200m: Taimur (Bhawani) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/51, 600/39. Excellent display. Amber Knight (H.M. Akshay), Beyond Measure (S.J. Sunil) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former better.

1400m: Zuccarelli (Chouhan) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively. Northern Lights (C. Umesh), 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Worked well.