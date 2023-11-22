HamberMenu
Mumbai racing season to commence from today with high prize money on offer

November 22, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Mumbai

Vinayak M. Zodge

The Mumbai racing season 2023-24 will commence from today, November 23, 2023, and will end on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The prize money for the 25 race days is approximately Rs. 22 crores (highest in the country).

The lush green racetrack is well laid and the Estate Department of RWITC is all set for the start.

A total number of 630 horses (including 201 two-year-olds) are stationed at Mahalaxmi racecourse. 42 trainers and more than 60 jockeys will take part during this competitive racing season.

Bookmyshow will be partnering with the club on evening race days by curating events.

Mr. Ram Shroff, chairman, Stewards of the Club, RWITC, briefed the press that, “This Mumbai season consists of 25 race days out of which 10 days of racing will be held under the floodlights starting from the day of the Indian Derby.

“The Managing Committee would like to thank Zavaray Poonawalla, K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Friends, Cyrus Poonawalla and Shapoor Mistry for their generous contributions towards the stakes money for the current Mumbai racing season.

“The historic ‘Indian Racing Carnival’ which kicked off successfully last year, will once again bring the curtains down on the last weekend of the season on 6th & 7th April, 2024.”

Important races: Indian 1000 Guineas & Mahalakshmi Sprint Million (Dec. 17), Indian 2000 Guineas (Dec. 24), Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia Trophy (Dec. 31), Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks, R. R. Ruia Gold Cup & Gool S. Poonawalla Million (Jan. 13), Indian Derby (Gr. 1) (Feb. 4), Dr. S.C. Jain Sprinters’ Cup (Feb. 11), Poonawalla Breeders Multi-Million (Gr.1) (Feb. 25), Forbes Juvenile Fillies’ Championship & Shapoor Pallonji Breeders Juvenile Colts Championship (Mar. 17) and Indian Racing Carnival (6 & 7 April).

Dates of racing:November: 23 & 26. December: 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31. January: 4, 11, 13, 18 & 21. February: 3, 4*, 11, 18 & 25*. March: 7*, 10*, 14*, 17* 24* & 31*. April: 6* & 7 *.

* Evening Race Days.

