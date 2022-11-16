Mumbai racing season from Nov. 20

November 16, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MUMBAI:

The thunder of hooves will be heard at the Mahalaxmi racecourse after a break of six months as the Mumbai racing season is set commence on November 20 and will go on till April 2, 2023.

There would be 22 race days, including 11 evening race days, and the advertised prize money is around ₹13.27 crore (including trophies). This does not include the stakes money for the Derby weekend and the last two days of the season.

The Indian Derby weekend will be staged on February 4 and 5 and details of sponsors and stakes money will be published soon. The 1000 Guineas and 2000 Guineas, to be sponsored by Betway Limited, will be run on December 11 and 18 respectively.

The Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Ladies Derby) is slated for January 15, while the Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi-Million is scheduled to be run under the lights on February 26.

“The Committee and Stewards are pleased to announce that the entry is free for all RWITC members, owners, trainers while it is ₹400 for members’ guests on all race days.

“Our stakes money this season would be the highest in the country and we have plans to make these 22 days extremely exciting for all our patrons,” said S.R. Sanas, chairman, RWITC.

Ram H. Shroff, chairman, Stewards of the club, said the apprentice jockey school would be revived.

Racing dates: Nov. 20 & 27; Dec. 4, 11, 18 & 25; Jan. 6*, 15, 21 & 22*; Feb. 4, 5*, 12, 19, 25* & 26*; March 9*, 12*, 19* & 26*; April: 1* & 2*.

*Evening race days.