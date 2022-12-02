  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Germany finally performed with elan, but it was too late

Opus Dei and Showman show out

December 02, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Mumbai:

Racing Correspondent

Opus Dei and Showman showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec. 2) morning.

Inner sand: 400m: Ataash (Mosin) 25. Easy.

600m: Midas Touch (T. Atul), Justin (Bhawani) 42. Pair easy.

800m: 2/y/o Cougar Mountain/La Femme Fleur (Mustakim) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. 2/y/o Rising Power (S. Chinoy) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. 2/y/o Yawar (J. Chinoy) 55, 600/41. Easy. 2/y/o Showman (S. Chinoy) 52, 600/38. Responded well. 2/y/o Ampere/ Et Voila (Mustakim) 57, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Tureci (S. Chinoy) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pushed. Nationwide (rb), Scaramanga (Zervan) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Pair moved level freely. 2/y/o Opus Dei (Sandesh), Fidato (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. 2/y/o Endurance (Sandesh), Flying Halo (V. Bunde) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former superior. 2/y/o Pride’s Prince (Sandesh), Hunar (V. Bunde) 1-12, 600/43. Former better. 2/y/os Big Red (Sandesh), Dream Alliance (V. Bunde) 1-11, 600/41. Former was four lengths superior.

