Kings Ransom and Arabian Phoenix showed out

November 30, 2022 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Mumbai:

Racing Correspondent

Kings Ransom and Arabian Phoenix showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Nov. 30) morning. Inner sand.: 600m: Indian Crown (Mansoor) 39. Moved freely. Ahren (Ajinkya) 42. Easy. M’sarrat (H. Gore) 39. Good.

800m: Walter (V. Jodha), 2/y/o Dream Seller (Ajinkya) 54, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Singer Sargent (Merchant) 54, 600/38. Moved well. Nelson River (H. Gore) 55, 600/39. Moved freely. Stars For You (H. Gore) 51, 600/37. Pleased. Spiritual Rock (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Responded well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Rue St Honore’ (Neeraj), TIme (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up two lengths and finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/o Lazarus (Kirtish), Zborowski (J. Chinoy) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Edmund (H. Gore) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Kings Ransom (Chouhan) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. In good shape. Chamonix (C. Umesh) 1-24, 600/41. Moved freely. Carpsica (Hamir) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1600m: Souza (C. Umesh) 1-54, 1400/1-39, 1000/1-9, 600/41. Worked well. Zuccarelli (Chouhan) 1-55, 1400/1-40, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/41. Moved fluently.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand: 1000m: Intense Belief (P. Vinod) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Jumped out well.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US