November 30, 2022 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Mumbai:

Racing Correspondent

Kings Ransom and Arabian Phoenix showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Nov. 30) morning. Inner sand.: 600m: Indian Crown (Mansoor) 39. Moved freely. Ahren (Ajinkya) 42. Easy. M’sarrat (H. Gore) 39. Good.

800m: Walter (V. Jodha), 2/y/o Dream Seller (Ajinkya) 54, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Singer Sargent (Merchant) 54, 600/38. Moved well. Nelson River (H. Gore) 55, 600/39. Moved freely. Stars For You (H. Gore) 51, 600/37. Pleased. Spiritual Rock (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Responded well.

1000m: Rue St Honore’ (Neeraj), TIme (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up two lengths and finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/o Lazarus (Kirtish), Zborowski (J. Chinoy) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Edmund (H. Gore) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Kings Ransom (Chouhan) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. In good shape. Chamonix (C. Umesh) 1-24, 600/41. Moved freely. Carpsica (Hamir) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well

1600m: Souza (C. Umesh) 1-54, 1400/1-39, 1000/1-9, 600/41. Worked well. Zuccarelli (Chouhan) 1-55, 1400/1-40, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/41. Moved fluently.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand: 1000m: Intense Belief (P. Vinod) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Jumped out well.

