December 24, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST

MUMBAI

Trainer Rajesh Narredu’s classic colt Synthesis, ridden by Suraj Narredu, won the HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr. 1), the stellar attraction of the Sunday’s (Dec. 24) races here. The winner is owned by Miss. Ameeta Mehra, Mr. Balam Mohla, So Blest Trading Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Anil Saraf.

Suraj kept his mount in the fourth position till the heads turned for home. When Suraj gave him a couple of reminders in the straight, the son of Speaking Of Which–Sana came up with rapid strides on the outside to win by a comfortable margin.

Aman Hussain, who got his trainer’s license only recently after the untimely demise of his father Altaf Hussain, stole the limelight by saddling the first two winners of his career on Sunday.

1. ASTONISH TROPHY: MIDAS TOUCH (Bhawani) 1, Idealista (Neeraj) 2, Leo The Lion (Mustakim) 3 and Gimme (T.S. Jodha) 4. Neck, 4-1/2 and 3-1/2. 2m 4. 24s. ₹20 (w), 16 and 14 (p). SHP: 25, FP: 41, Q: 36, Tanala: 164 and 78. Favourite: Midas Touch. Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

2. NAWABZADA RASHIDUZZAFAR KHAN TROPHY: THE GODFATHER (S. Saqlain) 1, Regal Command (Bhawani) 2, Scaramanga (P. Trevor) 3 and Vincent Van Gogh (H.M. Akshay) 4. 1, Snk and 4-3/4. 2m 1. 21s. ₹54 (w), 12, 54 and 14 (p). SHP: 92, FP: 1,560, Q: 891, Tanala: 3,509 and 752. Favourite: Des Marquis. Owners: Mrs. B.E. Saldanha & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M. Narredu.

3. GULAMHUSEIN ESSAJI TROPHY: ANGELO (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Booster Shot (S. Saqlain) 2, Kimiko (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Lord Murphy (N. Bhosale) 4. 1, 1/2 and 1. 1m 38. 21s. ₹23 (w), 10, 21 and 18 (p). SHP: 53, FP: 126, Q: 62, Tanala: 137 and 58. Favourite: Angelo. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke & Mrs. Liane Luthria. Trainer: P. Shroff.

4. FAIZ JASDANWALLA TROPHY (Div. I): ART COLLECTOR (N.S. Parmar) 1, Etoile (H. Gore) 2, Malet Spring (S. Kamble) 3 and Toscana (S.J. Sunil) 4. 1-3/4, 1-1/4 and Nk. 1m 11. 31s. ₹80 (w), 23, 15 and 38 (p). SHP: 45, FP: 428, Q: 249, Tanala: 6,764 and 23,19. Favourite: Roll The Dice. Owners: Mr. Ashok Ranpise, Mr. Deepak Suryavanshi, Mr. Prakash Babu, Mrs. Aban N. Chotia & Mr. Dinsha P. Shroff. Trainer: Aman Altaf Hussain.

5. K.M. MUNSHI TROPHY: MAGILETO (Mustakim Alam) 1, Buckley (Dashrath) 2, Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe) 3 and Pride’s Angel (Srinath) 4. 1-1/4, 3-3/4 and 1. 1m 9. 43s. ₹90 (w), 27, 10 and 49 (p). SHP: 35, FP: 518, Q: 198, Tanala: 5,414 and 3,867. Favourite: Emperor Roderic. Owners: Mr. Solomon F. Sopher, Miss. Jessy D’Cunha, Miss. Veera D’Souza, Mr. Ashok Ranpise & Mr. Balam Mohla. Trainer: Aman Altaf Hussain.

6. HPSL INDIAN 2000 GUINEAS (Gr. 1) :

SYNTHESIS (Speaking Of Which–Sana) (Suraj Narredu) 1,

Enabler (Ruler Of The World–Rozene) (Yash Narredu) 2,

Christofle (Le Havre–Enzina) (P. Trevor) 3 and

Capitolium (Moonlight Magic–Attalea) (Neeraj) 4.

1-1/4, 1/2 and 3/4. 1m 35. 91s. ₹24 (w), 17, 15 and 11 (p). SHP: 41, FP: 56, Q: 49, Tanala: 103 and 54. Favourite: Synthesis. Owners: Miss. Ameeta Mehra, Mr. Balam Mohla, So Blest Trading Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Anil Saraf. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

7. FAIZ JASDANWALLA TROPHY (Div. II): MADRAS CHEQUE (H.M. Akshay) 1, Ricochet (T.S. Jodha) 2, Constable (Kirtish) 3 and Light Of Life (S.J. Sunil) 4. Lnk, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 11. 97s. ₹91 (w), 21, 11 and 19 (p). SHP: 36, FP: 434, Q: 116, Tanala: 647 and 257. Favourite: Constable. Owners: Mr. Shiven Surendranath rep. Diamond Band Racing Syndicate Pvt. Ltd., Mr. K.H. Vachha, Mr. Kishore P. Rungta, Mr. Sudendu Shah, Mr. Achuthan Siddharth & Mr. Adhirajsingh Jodha. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

8. CASTLEBRIDGE TROPHY: UNTITLED (S. A. Amit) 1, C’est L’ Amour (J. Chinoy) 2, Moment Of Madness (H. Gore) 3 and Between Friends (T.S. Jodha) 4. 1, 2-3/4 and 1/2. 58. 89s. ₹39 (w), 17, 17 and 17 (p). SHP: 47, FP: 169, Q: 157, Tanala: 574 and 297. Favourite: Intense Belief. Owners: M/s. Mehli A. Nazir, Adi R. Nazir & Karl A. Nazir. Trainer: H.J. Antia.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹43,109 (3 tkts.); 30%: 6,158 (9 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 2,628 (6 tkts.); (ii) 2,775 (13 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: C/F, 30%: 20,454 (1 tkt).