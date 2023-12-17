Jendayi should win the Trilegal Indian 1000 Guineas

December 17, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - Mumbai:

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s filly Jendayi, who is in great heart as evidenced by her morning trials, should win the Trilegal Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr. 1), the first classic of the season to be held here on Sunday (Dec. 17) afternoon.

There will be no false rails.

1. KOREA RACING AUTHORITY TROPHY (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 1.30 p.m.: 1. Serrano (14) N.S. Parmar 60, 2. New Dimension (7) Yash Narredu 58.5, 3. Sim Sim (8) K. Nazil 55.5, 4. Milli (12) V. Bunde 54, 5. Olympia (10) Saba 54, 6. Phanta (2) J. Chinoy 54, 7. Remy Red (6) S. Kamble 54, 8. Moonlight Kiss (3) Mustakim 52.5, 9. Sonic Boom (13) S. Saqlain 52, 10. Mojo (1) Merchant 51.5, 11. Spirit Bay (4) Zeeshan 50, 12. Mirae (5) Aniket 49.5, 13. Mi Arion (11) H. Gore 49 and 14. Sweet Emotion (9) N. Bhosale 49.

1. NEW DIMENSION, 2. SERRANO, 3. MOONLIGHT KISS

2. R.J. KOLAH TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward — 2.00: 1. Rasputin (2) Antony Raj S 59, 2. Chamonix (4) Oisin Murphy 55.5, 3. Wall Street (1) S. Saqlain 53, 4. Truly Epic (5) Mustakim 50.5 and 5. Golden Kingdom (3) Neeraj 50.

1. CHAMONIX, 2. RASPUTIN

3. MAHALAKSHMI SPRINT MILLION (1,200m) (Terms), 3-y-o and over — 2.30: 1. Joaquin (1) Yash Narredu 59, 2. Market King (4) P. Trevor 58.5, 3. O Hansini (3) P. Dhebe 58.5 and 4. Son Of A Gun (2) Mustakim 55.

1. MARKET KING, 2. O HANSINI

4. M.N. NAZIR TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 3.00: 1. Ashwa Magadheera (3) Merchant 59, 2. Regal Command (2) Bhawani 59, 3. Scaramanga (5) Neeraj 56, 4. Rue St Honore’ (4) Shelar 54.5, 5. Empower (6) H. Gore 54, 6. Brave Beauty (8) K. Nazil 53, 7. Finch (7) P. Trevor 53, 8. Golden Glow (9) Mustakim 52.5 and 9. Kanya Rashi (1) N. Bhosale 50.

1. GOLDEN GLOW, 2. FINCH, 3. SCARAMANGA

5. SATINELLO TROPHY (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only — 3.30: 1. Balthazar (3) Bhawani 56, 2. Connexion (10) S.J. Moulin 56, 3. Desert Classic (9) Antony Raj S 56, 4. Trillionaire (8) Mustakim 56, 5. Earth (5) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 6. Esconido (6) Neeraj 54.5, 7. Fiorentini (-), 8. Mother’s Grace (7) S. Kamble 54.5, 9. Running Star (4) Yash Narredu 54.5 and 10. Spanish Eyes (2) P. Trevor 54.5.

1. SPANISH EYES, 2. RUNNING STAR, 3. ESCONIDO

6. TRILEGAL INDIAN 1000 GUINEAS (Gr. 1) (1,600m), Indian Fillies, 3-y-o only — 4.00: 1. Ameerah (2) S. Saqlain 57, 2. Azrinaz (8) Neeraj 57, 3. Cordelia (4) P.S. Chouhan 57, 4. Democracy (1) C. Umesh 57, 5. Jendayi (5) Oisin Murphy 57, 6. Miss American Pie (3) N.S. Parmar 57, 7. Waikiki (7) P. Trevor 57 and 8. West Brook (6) Suraj Narredu 57.

1. JENDAYI, 2. WEST BROOK, 3. MISS AMERICAN PIE

7. KUSUMBEN DHIRUBHAI SHAH TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. V, 5-y-o and over, rated 1 to 26 — 4.30: 1. Rubik Star (9) Bhawani 61.5, 2. Anoushka (4) H. Gore 60, 3. The Flutist (3) C.S. Jodha 58.5, 4. Dagger’s Strike (10) P. Trevor 58, 5. Esfir (1) M.S. Deora 57.5, 6. Silver Steps (6) N. Bhosale 54, 7. Spiritual Rock (2) V. Bunde 52, 8. Toofaan (5) K. Nazil 52, 9. Zacapa (8) S. Kamble 50.5 and 10. Song Song Blue (7) S.G. Prasad 49.5.

1. SILVER STEPS, 2. RUBIK STAR, 3. ESFIR

8. KOREA RACING AUTHORITY TROPHY (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 -- 5.00: 1. Misty (9) P. Trevor 61, 2. Portofino Bay (14) N. Bhosale 61, 3. Northern Singer (7) Aniket 59.5, 4. Adamas (11) S.J. Sunil 59, 5. Attained (13) P. Shinde 59, 6. Fidato (12) Mustakim 59, 7. Superimpose (5) S. Saqlain 59, 8. Daulat Mai (8) J. Chinoy 58.5, 9. Phenom (4) Parmar 57.5, 10. Zukor (6) H. Gore 57, 11. My Princess (1) P. Vinod 55, 12. Hilma Klint (3) K. Nazil 54.5, 13. Sentinel (2) Bhawani 54.5 and 14. Mighty Thunder (10) Dashrath 54.

1. MISTY, 2. SUPERIMPOSE, 3. PORTOFINO BAY

Day’s best: JENDAYI

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Treble (i): 2, 3 & 4, (ii): 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.