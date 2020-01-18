Multifaceted, Watchmyscript, Fair Warning, Courage, High Priestess and On The Trot shine

Multifaceted, Watchmyscript, Fair Warning, Courage, High Priestess and On The Trot shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan 18)

Inner sand:

600m: Shivalik Show (Shinde), Buscadero (rb) 39.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Flt Captain (S. Shareef), Alberetta (Vaibhav) 1-9, 600/41. They moved freely. Queen Of Sands (T.S. Jodha), Sultana (Arshad) 1-10.5, 600/39.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Starry Wind (Jagadeesh) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39. Strode out well.

1400m: Salazaar (Mrs Silva) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/39. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Rudram (Vivek) 46. Easy. Mega Ikon (rb) 45. Moved freely. Red Indian (Surya), Back Of Beyond (rb) 43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Kasauli (Arvind K) 45. Moved freely. Shining Rock (P. Ramesh) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Garamond (Vaibhav) 45. Moved freely. Perfect Perfecto (Aliyar), Seaborn (Rayan) 44.5. Former moved better. Superb Success (P. Mani) 46. Easy.

1000m: Fair Warning (Antony) 1-10.5, 600/42. Impressed. Courage (Antony) 1-9.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Sir Piggot (Rayan) 1-12, 600/43.5. Worked well. Hawking (Rayan) 1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Varsha (Aliyar) 1-11.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Sri Lakshmi (rb), Duty Call (Vishwanath) 1-15, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Stormy Knight (Jagadeesh) 1-16, 600/45. Shaped well.

1200m: Automatic (Mrs Silva) 1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Note. Life Awaits (Aliyar) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. In fine nick. Hafnium (Rayan) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Pleased. Shaktiman (Rayan) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/45. Stretched out well. On The Trot (Antony) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Admiral One (Jagadeesh) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Worked well. Fantastic App (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. High Priestess (Aliyar) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. Impressed.

1400m: Donna Bella (Mrs Silva) 1-40, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Eased up in the last part. Treasure Striker (Vishwanath), Aleef (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former showed out.

1600m: Tororosso (Anjar) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Whatchmyscript (Mrs Silva) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved fluently.