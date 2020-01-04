Multifaceted, War Hammer, Golden Oaks, Aceros, Lagarde and Southern Ruler shine

Multifaceted, War Hammer, Golden Oaks, Aceros, Lagarde and Southern Ruler shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan 4).

Inner sand:

1000m: Into The Groove (Indrajeet) 1-10, 600/40. Moved attractively. Chantelle (Indrajeet) 1-11.5, 600/40.5. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Tutankamun (P. Trevor), Annalease (S. Hussain) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Brigadier General (T.S. Jodha), Super Success (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-9, 600/39.5. Former showed out.

1600m: Sir Supremo (Suraj), Amazing Skill (Mark) 1-50, 1,400/1-35, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Former started two lengths behind and finished a distance ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Desert Mirage (B. Nayak), Dream Chaser (P. Ramesh) 46. They moved freely. Excellento Sorrento (Shobhan) 43.5. In fine shape. Regal Force (rb) 42. Strode out well. A 3-y-o (Black Cash - Fouilly Fume) (Shobhan), Master Of Success (Chetan K) 44.5. They finished together. Capable (rb), Extraordinary (B. Nayak) 45.5. They finished level.

1000m: Ideological (Cheyan K) 1-11, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Dontbreaktherules (Shinde) 1-14, 600/43.5. In fine trim. A 3-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Blue Sky) (T.S. Jodha), Girl With Pearl (Manjunath) 1-16, 600/43.5. They moved well. On The Trot (S. John) 1-10.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Perfect Imagination (Arul), Joshkyan (Aliyar) 1-14, 600/44. Former pleased. Admiral One (Irvan) 1-14, 600/44. Easy. Michigan Melody (P. Ramesh) 1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

1200m: Aceros (Srinath), Kvasir (Arvind) 1-28, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Former showed out. Allabouther (R. Marshall), Arlette (Indrajeet) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Queen Of Sands (T.S. Jodha) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Impressed. Grey Channel (D. Patel) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Lagarde (R. Marshall), Asgardia (Indrajeet) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Former started two lengths behind and finished level. Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. An excellent display. Panama (B. Nayak), Max Mueller (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Longstride (rb), a 3-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Sydney) (Chetan K) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. They shaped well. Southern Ruler (Donoghue) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Impressed. Polar Express (Shobhan) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Moved freely. Fair Warning (S. John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Chula Vista (S. John) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Pleased. Musterion (Donoghue) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/41. Moved fluently. Golden Oaks (David Egan), Foi Et Amor (David Allan) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. They moved attractively.

1400m: King Of The Sand (P. Trevor) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Worked well.

1600m: Cavaliere (S. John) 1-59, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. In fine condition. Bernardini (Mrs. Silva) 2-1.5, 1,400/1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Knight Templar (David Allan) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved with plenty in hand. War Hammer (Suraj) 1-59, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Spirit Bruce (R. Ramesh) 1-59, 1,400/1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Marco Polo (Srinath) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-43.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. In fine trim.