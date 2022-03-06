Multifaceted underlines his class in Sprinters’ Cup with an encore

Saluting a repeat winner: The unit responsible for Multifaceted retaining the Zavaray S. Poonawalla Sprinters Cup with their well-deserved rewards. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

March 06, 2022 10:06 IST

Members of the team behind the success of Theon in the Farmfields Stayers’ Cup with their trophies. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Theon gives Usha Stud a fabulous double by claiming the Stayers’ Cup

Multifaceted, the seven-year-old bay gelding by Multidimensional (ex Dhaawiah), demolished the opposition to win the Grade 1 Zavaray S. Poonawalla Sprinters’ Cup in great style.

Trained to the minute by Darius Byramji, and given a faultless ride by jockey P. Trevor, Multifaceted, who is owned by the Sri Lanka-based Edwards family, had over two lengths to spare to Iron Age with Ashwa Bravo in third.

It was a dazzling display of speed by the gelding who thus become the seventh horse in the 43 year-old history of the Sprinters Cup to win it back-to-back.

His victory earned the Usha Stud, where he is bred, a mind-boggling 17th victory since it was first run.

Forty-five minutes later, Theon, a son of Multidimensional out of Fontainbleu, gave the Usha Stud a fabulous double when he won the Farmfields Stayers’ Cup by 2 lengths from a gallant mare named Speedster, who in turn was a neck clear of Faith of Success in third spot.

Owned by Ms. Ameeta Mehra and Mrs. Liane Luthria, Theon, who has been trained to perfection by Pesi Shroff, was ridden by veteran P.S. Chouhan who like vintage wine gets better with age.

Madras Race Club laid out a superb afternoon and a veritable feast awaits us on Sunday at the Guindy racecourse with the running of Chettinad Indian Turf Invitation Cup (Grade 1), Major P.K. Mehra Super Mile (Grade 1) and Suresh Mahindra Multi-Million (Grade 2).

The results:

1. MYSORE RACE CLUB MILLION (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: DEVILS MAGIC (S. John) 1, Magic Circle (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Flying Quest (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Magellan (P. Trevor) 4. 2, 1-1/2 and nk. 1m, 12.33s. Owner: Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: N.A. Devaney.

2. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB MILLION (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: DOUGLAS (P. Trevor) 1, Queen Regnant (Neeraj) 2, Diamond And Pearls (Yash Narredu) 3 and Pinatubo (Hindu Singh) 4. 1/2, 3-3/4 and 1. 1m, 27.04s. Owners: Mr. Kishore M. Dingra & Mr. Prakash Babu. Trainer: Padmanabhan.

3. HYDERABAD RACE CLUB MILLION (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: OBSIDIAN (S. John) 1, The Inheritor (K. Sai Kiran) 2, Black Coffee (Antony Raj) 3 and The Awakening (Yash Narredu) 4. 2, 1-1/2 and nk. 1m, 12.07s. Owner: Mr. Gautam Maini. Trainer: Prasanna.

4. BANGALORE TURF CLUB MILLION (2,000m), rated 40 to 65: LORD FRANKEL (Shane Gray) 1, Winmylove (Antony Raj) 2, Aries (Bhawani Singh) 3 and Grey Channel (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 9-1/4, shd and lnk. 2m, 04.15s. (record time). Owners: Mr. S. Padmanabhan, Mrs. Vazifdar, M/s. Bachhawat Farms & Mr. C. Aryama Sundaram. Trainer: Padmanabhan.

5. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB (1,400m), rated 80 & above: VICTORY PARADE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Electra (Antony Raj) 2, Sea Of Cortez (P. Trevor) 3 and Knight In Hooves (Yash Narredu) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/2 and nk. 1m, 25.31s. Owners: Mr. V. Krishna Das, Dr. Bharat Veeramachaneni, C. Parthasarathy & M/s. Rajat Parthasarthy. Trainer: D. Netto.

6. ZAVARAY S. POONAWALLA SPRINTERS’ CUP (Gr. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over (Terms): MULTIFACETED (Multidimensional-Dhaawiah) P. Trevor 1, IRON AGE (Strong Suit-Intrigue) S. John 2, ASHWA BRAVO (Leitir Mor-Shadow Roll) Suraj Narredu 3 and LEOPARD ROCK (Kingda Ka-Besame Mucho) Yash Narredu 4. 2-1/2, 1-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 10.52s. Owners: Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards. Trainer: Darius.

7. FARMFIELDS STAYERS’ CUP (3,000m) (Gr. I), 4-y-o & over: THEON (Multidimensional-Fontainebleau) P.S. Chouhan 1, SPEEDSTER (Pinson-Tinkerbell) Suraj Narredu 2, FAITH OF SUCCESS (Saamidd-Isola Tiberina) Neeraj 3 and MY OPINION (Dialed In-Love Me Good) Akshay Kumar 4. 2, lnk and 5-1/4. 3m, 10.67s. Owners: Miss Ameeta Mehra & Mrs. Liane Luthria. Trainer: P. Shroff.

8. DELHI RACE CLUB MILLION (1,800m), rated 20 to 45: PINK JASMINE (Excellent Art-Thoughts of You) Akshay Kumar 1, Gangster (Zervan) 2, Key To The Mint (P. Trevor) 3 and Top Dancer (Antony Raj) 4. 5-1/2, 3-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 51.4s. Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Eyunni Farms, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.