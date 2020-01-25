Races

Multifaceted, Subah Ka Tara, Fair Warning, High Priestess and Perfect Perfecto impress

Multifaceted, Subah Ka Tara, Fair Warning, High Priestess and Perfect Perfecto impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan 25).

Inner sand:

600m: George Burling (Antony), Sir Jersey (S. John) 40. They moved well. Port Of Beauty (B. Harish) 40. Shaped well.

1000m: Harbour Sunrise (S. John) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Pleased.

1200m: Hunters Moon (Rayan) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 600/41. Strode out well. Stroke Of Genius (S. John) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. In fine trim. Copper Sunrise (Selvaraj), War Song (Antony) 1-24, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. They moved impressively. Jersey Legend (S. John) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. In fine shape.

1600m: Salazaar (Mrs. Silva) 1-53, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Akita Bro (S. Shareef), Lycurgus (Vaibhav) 45.5. They moved on the bit. Zee Zee Top (R. Pradeep) 43.5. Moved freely. Fulgurant (I. Chisty) 45.5. Easy. A 3-y-o (Ravel - Amalfi) (Suraj) 45.5. Moved freely. Redoubtable (Selvaraj) 43. Worked well. Panama (rb), Osibisa (I. Chisty) 1-11, 600/43. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Prime Star (Sai Vamshi) 44. In fine trim.

1000m: After Hours (rb), a 3-y-o (Tenth Star - Arabian Silk) (rb) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Fair Warning (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Raven Rock (Kiran Rai), Stone House (rb) 1-13.5, 600/42. A fit pair. Subah Ka Tara (Srinath) 1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively.

1200m: Treasure Striker (Vishwanath) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved freely. A 3-y-o (Whatsthescript - Panamera) (rb), Almanach (R. Marshall) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Former finished four lengths ahead. Perfect Perfecto (Aliyar), Varsha (Rayan) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Former showed out. Buscadero (Shinde), Morganite (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Shaktiman (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Rocky Retreat (rb), Papal Decree (Aliyar) 1-31, (1,200-600) 42.5. They eased up in the last part. High Priestess (Mark), Lady Of Fame (David Alan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. They moved fluently.

1400m: Multifaceted (Suraj) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/39.5. A pleasing display.

