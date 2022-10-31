Multifaceted, Stamford Bridge and Place Vendome please

Racing Correspondent
October 31, 2022 18:11 IST

BENGALURU

Multifaceted, Stamford Bridge and Place Vendome pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct 31).

Outer sand: 1200m: Place Vendome (Darshan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved impressively. Gold Multiplier (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Stamford Bridge (Shreyas), Julio (Darshan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. A fine display. Yukan (Shreyas) 1-34, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up.

1400m: Pink Jasmine (Darshan), Galloping Ahead (Shreyas) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former showed out.

