Multifaceted, Sharp Response, Diamond Rays and Alexander Burnes please

Multifaceted, Sharp Response, Diamond Rays and Alexander Burnes pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec. 12)

Outer sand:

600m: Stormy Knight (Jagadeesh), Roc Girl (Vivek) 43.5. They finished level. Forever Together (S. Hussain), Radiant Treasure (Mark) 43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Johnny Bravo (A. Imran) 45.5. Easy. Lofty Thoughts (Arul), Ruler Of Engagement (Arvind) 42.5. They moved fluently.

1000m: High Tide (rb) 1-12, 600/45. Moved well. Prevalent Force (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Sainthwood (Mark), Gazebo Talk (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. They finished level. Diamond Rays (Aliyar) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. Impressed. Angelino (Indrajeet) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Sharp Response (R. Pradeep) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. A pleasing display. Alexander Burnes (rb), Royal Sceptre (Rajesh B) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Queen Regnant (Donoghue), Flicka (Ashok) 1-30, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Winning Heart (A. Ramu), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka-Laserre) (R. Marshall) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 50.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Tio Rico (Nazerul), Cuban (Chetan G) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 56.5. They jumped out well. Nagarjuna (R. Pradeep) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 57.5. Jumped out well.