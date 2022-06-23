Multifaceted, Ravishing Form, Divine Ray, Supernatural, Golden Oaks, and Arthur shine

June 23, 2022 10:30 IST

Multifaceted, Ravishing Form, Divine Ray, Supernatural, Golden Oaks and Arthur shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (June 22).

Outer sand:

600m: Kvasir (Vivek) 44. Easy. Lord Vader (Bhawani S) 45. Moved freely. Divine Ray (Oliver) 40.5. Pleased. Thunderstruck (rb), Moving Ahead (rb) 43.5. They moved freely. Sea Blush (rb) 45. Easy. Belvedere (Nazerul), Fierce Fighter (Aliyar) 45.5. They finished level. Striking Support (rb), Phoenix Surprise (rb) 43. They worked well.

1000m: Classic Charm (G. Vivek), Karyna (Bhawani S) 1-10, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead. Beldona (rb), Blazing Engine (rb) 1-13, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Grey Channel (Arshad) 1-16, 600/43.5. Easy. Artemis Ignacia (Nazerul) 1-15, 600/41.5. Maintains form.

1200m: Arthur (A. Imran) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. Impressed. Elusive Girl (Arshad) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Multifaceted (Oliver) 1-26, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/38.5. An excellent display. Memorable Time (Darshan), King Of War (Saqlain) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former moved impressively. Flower Of Paradise (Saqlian), Emeraldo (Darshan) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Magnanimous (Bhawani S) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Tignanello (Rozario), Tripitaka (Anjar) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. They moved freely. Queen Envied (rb), Toronero (Salman K) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Worldly Wise (Ajinkya) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Easy. Royal Glory (Nikil N), Le Reina (Sandesh) 1-31, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Sacrament (Ranjeet), Klimt (Sandesh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. They moved fluently. Super Ruffian (Arul), Twilight Tornado (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Golden Oaks (Sandesh) 1-26, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. Moved attractively.

1400m: The Bawaji (Kirthis B) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Arcana (Asbar) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 50.5. Eased up in the last part. Silver Canyon (P. Trevor) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Shaped well. Ravishing Form (Oliver) 1-36, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. A pleasing display. Defining Power (rb), Mystical Markabah (Rajesh K) 1-46, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Former showed out, one to note.

1600m: Zuccarelli (P. Trevor) 1-54, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Supernatural (P. Trevor) 1-56, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Impressed.