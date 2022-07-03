Multifaceted primed to deliver in Chief Minister’s Cup

July 03, 2022 00:30 IST

Multifaceted, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Chief Minister’s Cup (1,200m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday (July 3). False rails (width about 9.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. BRAVE DANCER PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 2-30 p.m.: 1. Baba Voss (1) Tousif K 61.5, 2. Handsome Rocky (8) Angad 61.5, 3. Luminary Star (7) Kiran Rai 61.5, 4. Super Kind (4) Salman K 60, 5. War Eagle (6) Arvind K 60, 6. Lightning Flame (3) A. Imran 58.5, 7. Osibisa (9) J.H. Arul 58.5, 8. Southernaristocrat (2) Kirtish B 58.5 and 9. Jai Vikram (5) Nayak 53.

1.OSIBISA, 2. LIGHTNING FLAME, 3. HANDSOME ROCKY

2. ROYAL TERN PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. Ocean Dunes (1) K. Nazil 60, 2. Air Blast (3) P.S. Chouhan 58.5, 3. Gold Gray (5) Siddaraju 58.5, 4. Lady Supremos (8) Saddam H 56, 5. Lauterbrunnen (6) Angad 56, 6. Dark Vision (2) G. Vivek 55.5, 7. Favorito (4) Rayan 53, 8. Speed Seven (9) Likith 53, 9. Amazing Luck (10) Tousif K 52.5 and 10. Memorable Time (7) Vishal B 52.

1. AIR BLAST, 2. GOLD GRAY, 3. LAUTERBRUNNEN

3. PADDIWICK PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-30: 1. Bruce Almighty (1) T.S. Jodha 56, 2. Rapidus (2) Akshay K 56, 3. Tignanello (7) Ashhad A 56, 4. Tycoonist (10) Suraj 56, 5. Worldly Wise (3) Ajinkya 56, 6. Angel Bliss (5) K. Nazil 54.5, 7. Daianne (4) Bhawani S 54.5, 8. Geographique (9) Zervan 54.5, 9. Indian Blues (6) S. Shareef 54.5, 10. Lady Godiva (8) N.S. Parmar 54.5 and 11. Royal Glory (11) Sandesh 54.5.

1. ROYAL GLORY, 2. RAPIDUS, 3. TYCOONIST

4. CHIEF MINISTER’S CUP (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Multifaceted (1) Trevor 60, 2. Ashwa Bravo (3) Suraj 57, 3. Corfe Castle (5) C.S. Jodha 55.5, 4. Enigma (7) P.S. Chouhan 54, 5. Augustus Caesar (2) Zervan 53.5, 6. Golden Oaks (4) Sandesh 52.5 and 7. Smashing Blue (6) Akshay K 51.

1. MULTIFACETED, 2. ASHWA BRAVO

5. FIRE HAVEN PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-30: 1. Silver Dew (6) Kiran Rai 62.5, 2. Lord Vader (2) Bhawani S 59.5, 3. General Patton (3) Akshay K 59, 4. Garamond (1) P.S. Chouhan 56, 5. Star Glory (7) Suraj 55, 6. Devils Magic (4) J.H. Arul 54, 7. Indian Pharaoh (5) Arvind K 54, 8. Bellagio (8) C.S. Jodha 52 and 9. Dear Lady (9) N.S. Parmar 50.

1. STAR GLORY, 2. GENERAL PATTON, 3. LORD VADER

6. JULY PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Southern Power (—) (—) 62.5, 2. Queen Regnant (6) Trevor 61, 3. Acaster (1) Srinath 57.5, 4. Lycurgus (7) J.H. Arul 57, 5. Ombudsman (3) Darshan 57, 6. Embosom (4) P.S. Chouhan 55, 7. Johnny Bravo (2) Nikhil N 55 and 8. Marco Polo (5) L.A. Rozario 53.

1. EMBOSOM, 2. QUEEN REGNANT

7. ROYAL TERN PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 5-30: 1. Millbrook (5) Hasib A 62.5, 2. Divine Blessings (7) S. Saqlain 61, 3. Benediction (6) S. Shareef 60, 4. Chul Bul Rani (9) Salman K 60, 5. Aherne (4) T.S. Jodha 59, 6. Chisox (8) L.A. Rozario 58.5, 7. Extraordinary (3) Arvind K 58, 8. Armory (2) Rajesh K 57 and 9. Queen Of Sands (1) Chethan K 57.

1. AHERNE, 2. QUEEN OF SANDS, 3. EXTRAORDINARY

Day’s best: MULTIFACETED

Double: ROYAL GLORY — STAR GLORY

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.