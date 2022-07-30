Multifaceted primed to come good in main event

July 30, 2022 00:30 IST

Multifaceted, who has been well tuned, is expected to score in the Bangalore City Sprint Championship Gold Cup (1,200m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Saturday (July 30). False rails (width about 9m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. CAMINETO PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 2-30 p.m.: 1. Only You (3) Salman K 60, 2. Ansaldo (4) Srinath 59.5, 3. Lycurgus (2) G. Vivek 58.5, 4. Top Dancer (6) S. Saqlain 57.5, 5. Toronero (1) L.A. Rozario 54.5 and 6. Handsome Rocky (5) Angad 52.5.

1. ONLY YOU, 2. ANSALDO

2. SMART CHIEFTAN PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-00: 1. Albinus (8) Hindu S 56, 2. Bruce Almighty (6) Akshay K 56, 3. Domingo (5) Sandesh 56, 4. Mighty Swallow (7) Ranjeet S 56, 5. Southern Force (4) Rayan 56, 6. Angel Bliss (3) Vinod Shinde 54.5, 7. Emma (1) Likith 54.5 and 8. Kulsum (2) P.S. Chouhan 54.5.

1. BRUCE ALMIGHTY, 2. KULSUM, 3. DOMINGO

3. DR. K.M. SRINIVAS GOWDA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 3-30: 1. Kensington Court (2) Trevor 60.5, 2. Silver Dew (8) Vishal B 60.5, 3. Golden Vision (3) Saddam H 56, 4. Eternal Princess (6) Suraj 55.5, 5. Mystic Eye (1) Ikram A 55.5, 6. Alberetta (4) Salman K 55, 7. Harmonia (7) Md. Aliyar 53 and 8. Lauterbrunnen (5) Angad 51.5.

1. ETERNAL PRINCESS, 2. KENSINGTON COURT, 3. ALBERETTA

4. BANGALORE CITY SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP GOLD CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Golden Oaks (2) Sandesh 60, 2. Multifaceted (1) Trevor 60, 3. Enigma (3) P.S. Chouhan 58.5 and 4. Smashing Blue (—) (—) 58.5.

1. MULTIFACETED, 2. ENIGMA

5. BOURBON KING PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 4-30: 1. Colonel Harty (5) Angad 61.5, 2. Siege Perilous (2) S. John 59.5, 3. Garamond (7) P.S. Chouhan 57.5, 4. Perfect Rendition (4) Hindu S 53.5, 5. Millbrook (6) Hasib A 52.5, 6. Katana (1) Akshay K 51.5 and 7. See My Heels (3) Vinod Shinde 50.5.

1. SIEGE PERILOUS, 2. GARAMOND

6. ALEKONA PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. Amreli (5) Salman K 61.5, 2. The Strength (6) Vaibhav 61.5, 3. Baltimore (7) S. John 60, 4. Yukan (4) Trevor 60, 5. Anakin (1) Darshan 59, 6. Nikolina (3) Akshay K 58.5, 7. Gold Gray (8) Arvind K 56.5 and 8. Princess Jasmine (2) Vinod Shinde 53.5.

1. AMRELI, 2. YUKAN, 3. NIKOLINA

7. COMMANCHE PLATE (1,800m), rated 00 to 25, 5-30: 1. Marco Polo (3) B. Nayak 61.5, 2. Mrs Thatcher (1) Md. Akram 60, 3. Divya Shakthi (6) G. Vivek 58.5, 4. Lightning Flame (5) Darshan 58.5, 5. Love (4) M. Naveen 58, 6. Russian Romance (2) Angad 57.5 and 7. Adela (7) Vivek 57.

1. MRS THATCHER, 2. LIGHTNING FLAME

Day’s best: ETERNAL PRINCESS

Double: BRUCE ALMIGHTY — AMRELI

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.