Multifaceted obliges in the feature event

Darius Byramji-trained Multifaceted (Trevor up) won the Bangalore City Sprint Championship Gold Cup, the chief event of the races held here on Saturday (July 30). The winner is owned by Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards. Jockey Trevor won three races for the day.

1. CAMINETO PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: ONLY YOU (Salman K) 1, Toronero (L.A. Rozario) 2, Ansaldo (Srinath) 3 and Lycurgus (G. Vivek) 4. 8-1/2, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 38.65s. ₹21 (w), 14 and 33 (p), SHP: 55, THP: 37, FP: 199, Q: 99, Trinella: 305 and 60, Exacta: 678 and 386. Favourite: Only You. Owners: Mr. P.J. Vazifdar, Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar, Mr. M. Rishad and Mr. Kersi H. Vachha. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

2. SMART CHIEFTAN PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): ALBINUS (Hindu S) 1, Domingo (Sandesh) 2, Kulsum (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Angel Bliss (Vinod Shinde) 4. Lnk, 2-1/2 and Snk. 1m, 27.89s. ₹185 (w), 31, 13 and 16 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 40, FP: 648, Q: 181, Trinella: 1,221 and 432, Exacta: 11,012 and 3,146. Favourite: Domingo. Owners: M/s. GMMSR Advisory Services LLP & Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd. Trainer: James Mckeown.

3. DR. K.M. SRINIVAS GOWDA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: KENSINGTON COURT (Trevor) 1, Eternal Princess (Suraj) 2, Lauterbrunnen (Angad) 3 and Mystic Eye (Ikram A) 4. 1/2, 1-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 14.40s. ₹19 (w), 10, 11 and 16 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 32, FP: 35, Q: 13, Trinella: 63 and 67, Exacta: 419 and 218. Favourite: Kensington Court. Owners: Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt Ltd & Mr. Rajan Aggarwal. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

4. BANGALORE CITY SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP GOLD CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, (Terms): MULTIFACETED (Trevor) 1, Enigma (P.S. Chouhan) 2 and Golden Oaks (Sandesh) 3. Not run: Smashing Blue. 2 and 4-1/4. 1m, 12.54s. ₹15 (w). Favourite: Multifaceted. Owners: Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards. Trainer: Darius Byramji.

5. BOURBON KING PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over: SIEGE PERILOUS (S. John) 1, Garamond (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Millbrook (Hasib A) 3 and See My Heels (Vinod Shinde) 4. 3-1/2, 1-3/4 and Snk. 1m, 26.75s. ₹22 (w), 15 and 14 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 67, FP: 37, Q: 23, Trinella: 541 and 384, Exacta: 946 and 332. Favourite: Siege Perilous. Owners: Mr. P. Prasanna Kumar, Mrs. Ammu Ajit & Mr. Dean Stephens. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

6. ALEKONA PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: YUKAN (Trevor) 1, Nikolina (Akshay K) 2, Baltimore (S. John) 3 and Amreli (Salman K) 4. 1-3/4, Nk and 3-1/4. 1m, 13.87s. ₹33 (w), 13, 12 and 28 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 56, FP: 127, Q: 60, Trinella: 651 and 496, Exacta: 882 and 241. Favourite: Amreli. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mrs. Rina Mahindra, Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy And Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

7. COMMANCHE PLATE (1,800m), rated 00 to 25: MRS THATCHER (Saqlain) 1, Adela (Vivek) 2, Divya Shakthi (G. Vivek) 3 and Love (M. Naveen) 4. 2-1/2, 1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m, 55.43s. ₹38 (w), 25 and 34 (p), SHP: 57, THP: 42, FP: 299, Q: 232, Trinella: 1,067 and 271, Exacta: 2,615 and 2,740. Favourite: Divya Shakthi. Owner: Capt. Jamshed J. Appoo. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

Jackpot: ₹934 (77 tkts.); Runner-up: 103 (299 tkts.); Treble (i): 432 (17 tkts.); (ii): 379 (47 tkts.).