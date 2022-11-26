November 26, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - BENGALURU

Multifaceted, Knotty Dancer, Arrowette, Silver Canyon, Rulling Dynasty and Norwegian Wood shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov 26).

Inner sand: 600m: Southern Aristocrat (rb), Caesars Palace (rb) 40. Former pleased. Elusive Girl (B. Paswan) 40.5. In fine trim. John Connor (rb) 39.5. Shaped well. Step To Destiny (B. Paswan) 40. Moved well.

1000m: Riveting (Shreyas) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Schafenberg (Shreyas), Marquita (P. Trevor) 1-10, 600/40.5. They finished together. Elite Agent (Rajesh K) 1-7, 600/39. Stretched out well. Nikolina (S. Shareef) 1-9.5, 600/40.5. In fine condition. Divine Masculine (rb) 1-6, 600/40. Stretched out well.

1200m: Scribbling Hopper (Srinath) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Impressed. Konabos (S. Shareef) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 600/39. A fine display.

Outer sand: 600m: Raffles (Tousif K) 44.5. Easy. Irish Rockstar (R. Pradeep), Kallania (A. Chavan) 45. Former finished five lengths ahead. Ooh La La (rb), Amazonite (P. Mani) 45.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Nevada Gold (S. Shareef) 43.5. Note. Country’s Jewel (Naveen K) 45. Easy.

1000m: Sian (P. Trevor), Done Deal (A. Chavan) 1-14, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Ebotse (Antony), Aldiva (S. John) 1-14, 600/43.5. They finished level. Norwegian Wood (S. John), Green Wich (Antony) 1-12, 600/42. They moved fluently. Winmylove (S. John) 1-10, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Solid Power (Srinath), Super Kind (Rayan) 1-15, 600/43.5. Former started five lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Paradise Beckons (S. Shareef) 1-11.5, 600/43. Worked impressively. Chul Bul Rani (rb) 1-16, 600/44. In fine trim. Urban Borbon (S. Shareef), Pneuma (Antony) 1-13.5, 600/44. They moved freely.

1200m: Knotty Challenger (S. Shareef), Blues Ballad (Ashok) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Mighty Zo (S. John), Knotty Charmer (Antony) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Siege Courageous (S. John), Prana (Antony) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Always Happy (Antony), Glow In The Dark (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Four Wheel Drive (A. Imran), Sir Tyrrell (Rayan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Rulling Dynasty (S. John), Roman Power (Girish) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former showed out. Silver Canyon (P. Trevor), Galloping Ahead. (Shreyas) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead. Triumphant (Darshan) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Shamrock (Shinde) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Snowpiercer (P. Trevor), Sassy (Darshan) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Knotty Dancer (Girish) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. Moved fluently. Czarevitch (P. Trevor) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Capri Girl (Chetan K) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Easy. Del Pico (Vaibhav), Sunlit Path (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Douglas (Srinath) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Pinnacle Point (S. John) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. In fine trim. Contador (Antony) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Impressed. Vivaldo (Ashok), Dynamic Force (Srinath) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. They finished together. Multifaceted (P. Trevor) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-6, 600/39.5. An eye catching display. August (S.K. Paswan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. In fine shape. My Vision (Chetan K) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved on the bit. Mystical Merkabah (Rajesh K), Lauterbrunnen (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1400m: Montelena (Vaibhav), Kulsum (rb) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Arrowette (P. Trevor) 1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Pleased. Rapidus (Darshan) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Sleipnir (R. Pradeep) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

Mock race: 1400m: A Star Is Born (Shinde), Inyouwebelieve (Srinath), Sofiya (Trevor), Queen Envied (B. Paswan), Triple Wish (Antony), Automatic (Salman K) and Aldgate (S. John) 1m 27.93s. First three named were the pick.

1400m: Place Vendome (Trevor), Watchmystars (Salman K), Last Wish (Antony), Chinky Pinky (Shreyas), Aztec Queen (B. Paswan) and Castaneda (S. John) 1m 28.38s. First two named impressed.

