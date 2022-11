Multifaceted, Golden Time, King Of War and De Villiers impress

Multifaceted, Golden Time, King Of War and De Villiers impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov. 7).

Outer sand:

1000m: Place Vendome (Darshan) 1-12, 600/43. In fine condition.

1200m: Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. An excellent display. Country’s Jewel (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Worked well. Golden Time (Jagadeesh), King Of War (Salman K) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. They moved fluently. King Louis (Antony) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1400m: De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display. Pink Jasmine (Darshan) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Impressed.

Outer sand — Nov 6:

1200m: Trafalgar (S. John) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. A good display.

1400m: Trevalius (S. John) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved impressively.