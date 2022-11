Multifaceted, Golden Time, King Of War and De Villiers impress

November 07, 2022 16:17 IST

Multifaceted, Golden Time, King Of War and De Villiers impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov. 7).

Outer sand:

1000m: Place Vendome (Darshan) 1-12, 600/43. In fine condition.

1200m: Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. An excellent display. Country’s Jewel (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Worked well. Golden Time (Jagadeesh), King Of War (Salman K) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. They moved fluently. King Louis (Antony) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1400m: De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display. Pink Jasmine (Darshan) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Impressed.

Outer sand — Nov 6:

1200m: Trafalgar (S. John) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. A good display.

1400m: Trevalius (S. John) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved impressively.