Multifaceted for Sprinters Trial Stakes

BENGALURU:

13 February 2021 00:30 IST

Multifaceted, who is in fine nick, may score an encore in the Sprinters Trial Stakes (1,200m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Saturday (Feb. 13). False rails (width about 7m from 1,600 to the winning post) will be in position.

1. BIJAPUR PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 20, 2-00pm: 1. Activated (8) Trevor 60, 2. Marvellous Maggi (12) S. Saqlain 60, 3. Revan Star (3) R. Pradeep 60, 4. Ultimate Choice (1) B. Dharshan 59.5, 5. Top News (4) Rayan 59, 6. Fortuneer (10) S. Sunil 58, 7. Elite Agent (7) B. Harish 56.5, 8. Prime Star (11) A. Imran 56, 9. Air Force One (9) Arshad 55.5, 10. Barog (6) Ashhad Asbar 54.5, 11. Ruler Of Nation (2) P.P. Dhebe 54.5 and 12. Shaktiman (5) Kiran Rai 54.5.

1. ACTIVATED, 2. PRIME STAR, 3. FORTUNEER

2. TALKAD PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 2-30: 1. Rock And Dance (2) Raja Rao 60, 2. Smithsonian (4) A. Imran 60, 3. Stone House (8) S. Shareef 60, 4. Will Power (10) Saddam H 60, 5. Golden Memory (12) Trevor 59.5, 6. Al Buraaq (7) J.H. Arul 59, 7. Amalfi Sunrise (5) Srinath 59, 8. Beldona (1) R. Marshall 58.5, 9. Copper Sunrise (6) S. John 58.5, 10. Gallic (3) Sai Kiran 58.5, 11. Paradise Beckons (11) Chethan G 58.5 and 12. Smoke The Grass (9) Neeraj 58.5.

1. SMOKE THE GRASS, 2. AMALFI SUNRISE, 3. GOLDEN MEMORY

3. WORLD RADIO DAY PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-00: 1. Ascoval (3) Trevor 56, 2. Devils Magic (10) S. John 56, 3. Divine Masculine (5) B. Harish 56, 4. Southern Dynasty (8) A. Imran 56, 5. Beautiful Oblivian (12) Kiran Rai 54.5, 6. Capri Girl (11) Antony 54.5, 7. Electric Blue (2) Srinath 54.5, 8. Perfect Empress (1) Arshad 54.5, 9. Ruling Goddess (6) Akshay K 54.5, 10. Serendip (4) S. Shareef 54.5, 11. Sodashi (9) Khurshad Alam 54.5 and 12. Winmylove (7) Neeraj 54.5.

1. WINMYLOVE, 2. PERFECT EMPRESS, 3. DEVILS MAGIC

4. MANASA SAROVARA PLATE (1,600m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Amazing Angel (2) Chetan K 60, 2. Marco Polo (8) Arvind K 60, 3. She’s Innocent (10) Shobhan Babu 60, 4. Star Sapphire (9) Srinath 59.5, 5. Dreams United (6) S. John 59, 6. Ekalavya (1) Kiran Rai 56.5, 7. Mrs Thatcher (12) Trevor 56.5, 8. Happy Dancing (7) S. Mubarak 53.5, 9. Lady Nectar (5) Jagadeesh 53, 10. My Vision (3) Nazerul 52, 11. Iconic Princess (11) Indrajeet Singh 51.5 and 12. Gazebo Talk (4) S. Shareef 50.5.

1. DREAMS UNITED, 2. GAZEBO TALK, 3. MRS THATCHER

5. G. KRISHNAPPA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 60 & above, 4-00: 1. Ashwa Joshila (8) Tousif Khan 64, 2. Attorney General (10) S. John 60.5, 2. Malwa (9) Trevor 56, 4. Manchester (11) Rayan 55.5, 5. Depth Charge (7) B. Dharshan 53.5, 6. Alexandre Dumas (2) B. Harish 52.5, 7. Colonel Harty (4) Sai Kiran 52.5, 8. Kvasir (5) J.H. Arul 52.5, 9. Alpha (3) P.P. Dhebe 51.5, 10. Turf Magic (1) Jagadeesh 51.5 and 11. The Response (6) Ashhad Asbar 50.

1. MALWA, 2. ATTORNEY GENERAL, 3. COLONEY HARTY

6. SPRINTERS TRIAL STAKES (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, (Trems), 4-30: 1. Dream Catcher (4) Kiran Rai 59, 2. Multifaceted (3) Srinath 59, 3. Saint Petersburg (5) S. John 59, 4. Snowdon (2) Neeraj 59, 5. Golden Oaks (6) Trevor 58 and 6. Cerise Noir (1) Akshay K 57.5.

1. MUKLTIFACETED, 2. GOLDEN OAKS

7. NIGHTINGALE OF INDIA PLATE (1,600m), rated 30 to 50, 5-00: 1. Land Of Liberty (8) Tauseef 60, 2. Play Safe (4) A. Imran 59, 3. Ashwa Mudrika (11) Rayan 58.5, 4. Katana (12) Trevor 58.5, 5. Casey (5) S. Shareef 58, 6. Ombudsman (10) Vaibhav 55.5, 7. Speaking Of Stars (6) R. Pradeep 55, 8. Night Secret (1) P.P. Dhebe 54, 9. See My Heels (3) Akshay K 54, 10. Agnar (9) P. Surya 53.5, 11. Papparazi (7) Antony 53.5 and 12. Livisilla (2) Neeraj 52.5.

1. KATANA, 2. LIVISILLA, 3. NIGHT SECRET

8. TALKAD PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 5-30: 1. Reczai (1) S. Sunil 60, 2. Areca Angel (9) Tauseef 58.5, 3. Shivalic Gold (5) Chethan G 58.5, 4. Sun Splash (11) R. Pradeep 58.5, 5. Arlette (2) Akshay K 58, 6. Black Whizz (8) S. Shareef 57, 7. Mahalakshmi (10) S. John 57, 8. Allabouther (4) Antony 55.5, 9. Apollo Don (6) Md. Akram 55.5, 10. Exaltation (3) Arshad 55.5, 11. Highland Rock (7) Vivek 55.5 and 12. In A Breeze (12) Trevor 55.5.

1. IN A BREEZE, 2. ARLETTE, 3. EXALTATION

Day’s best: IN A BREEZE

Double: WINMYLOVE — KATANA

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 & 5; (ii): 6, 7 & 8.