Multifaceted, Excellent Queen, Perfect Perfecto, Simone, Cavaliere and Johnny Bravo please

Multifaceted, Excellent Queen, Perfect Perfecto, Simone, Cavaliere and Johnny Bravo pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Feb 1).

Inner sand:

600m: She’s Innocent (Chetan K) 40. Moved well.

1000m: Port Of Beauty (B. Harish) 1-7.5, 600/40. In fine trim. Harbour Sunrise (B. Harish) 1-8, 600/40.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Stroke Of Genius (Rayan) 1-21, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. Moved impressively. Jon Snow (Arshad) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Queen Of Sands (rb), Regal Force (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: War Song (rb) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 51. Note.

Outer sand:

600m: Comeonson (rb), El Matador (rb) 45.5. They moved freely. Mountain Lion (Chetan G) 43.5. Strode out well. Infinite Spirit (Irvan) 46.5. Easy. A 3-y-o (Tenth Star - Arabian Silk) (rb), a 3-y-o (Arazan - Rain Splasher) (rb) 46. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Corona Del Corsa (Selvaraj) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Turf Prospector (rb) 1-14.5, 600/45. Strode out well. Prime Star (rb) 1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Osibisa (rb), Capable (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Memoriter (Chetan K), a 3-y-o (Black Cash - Pouilly Fume) (Shobhan) 1-14.5, 60/43. They finished level. Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 1-7.5, 600/40. A pleasing display.

1200m: Reverence (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up. Excellent Queen (Irvan) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Moved fluently. Excellent Sorrento (Shobhan) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Shivalik Kiss (Arshad) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Impressed. Ashwa Raftar (rb), Al Buraaq (Asgar) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/46. Former started four lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead. Tororosso (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Good Time Indeed (Chetan G) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Stretched out well. Indian Empress (M. Naveen) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Capital Gain (Arshad), Welcome Surprise (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/46. Former finished six lengths ahead. Perfect Perfecto (Aliyar), Varsha (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Simone (Rayan) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Je Ne Sais Quoi (Irvan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved well. Cavaliere (Rayan) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Moved impressively.

1400m: Garamond (Mrs. Silva) 1-47, (1,400-600) 58. Eased up. Johnny Bravo (Nazerul) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Pleased. Cuban (Rajesh B) 1-44, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit.