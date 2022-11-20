Multifaceted, Dragon’s Gold, Matera and Ring Master excel

November 20, 2022 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Multifaceted, Dragon’s Gold, Matera and Ring Master excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Nov. 20).

Inner sand:

600m: Cat Whiskers (Darshan), Pastiche (Nazerul) 40. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand:600m: Sea Blush (rb), Star Citizen (Indrajeet) 45. They finished level. High Opinion (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Sian (R. Pradeep), Done Deal (A. Chavan) 1-16, 600/45.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Irish Rockstar (R. Pradeep), Kallania (A. Chavan) 45. They moved freely. Balor (R. Pradeep) 44.5. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Matera (A. Chavan) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 60041. A good display. Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. Moved fluently. Unyielding (Shreyas) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine condition.

1400m: Triple Wish (Salman K) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Impressed. Ring Master (A. Chavan) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved attractively. Dragon’s Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. In fine trim.