Multifaceted claims the Monsoon Cup

Darius Byramji-trained Multifaceted (S. John up) won the Monsoon Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (August 7). The winner is owned by Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards.

1. ACCUEILLIR PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 20: INDIAN STAR (A. Imran) 1, Dream Chaser (P. Ramesh) 2, Sizzler (Bhawani Singh) 3 and Bahurupah (Chethan G) 4. 2-3/4, 1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 14.53s. Owner and trainer: Mr. B. Prithviraj.

2. ALWAYS A RAINBOW PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: IN A BREEZE (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Dynamical (Kiran Rai) 2, Orleans (Indrajeet Singh) 3 and Chain Of Thoughts (Naveen K) 4. 6-1/4, 2-3/4 and Shd. 1m, 13.29s. Owners: Hyperion Bloodstock Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr & Mrs. Farouq K. Rattonsey, Mr. Sameer F. Rattonsey and Mr. Zaheer F. Rattonsey. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

3. K.N. GURUSWAMY MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): ANGELICO (Akshay K) 1, Divine Blessings (Neeraj) 2, Analect (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Star Of The Hills (D. Patel) 4. 3-1/2, 5-3/4 and 8-1/4. 1m, 12.50s. Owners: Mr. S.R. Sanas, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/S. DT Racing & Breeding LLP and Mr. Inderraj Anand. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

4. DHARMAPRAKASH L.S. VENKAJI RAO MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): STOCKBRIDGE (Neeraj) 1, A Star Is Born (Yash) 2, Teresita (Zervan) 3 and Southern Dynasty (Kiran Rai) 4. 1/2, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 25.53s. Owner: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

5. K.N. GURUSWAMY MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): ALL ATTRACTIVE (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Brunhild (Dhanu Singh) 2, Ruling Goddess (Akshay K) 3 and Muirfield (Neeraj) 4. 1-1/4, 4-1/2 and 3-3/4. 1m, 11.92s. Owner: M/S. Kunal Gupta Stud Farm LLP. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

6. MONSOON CUP (1,400m), rated 85 & above, 4-y-o & over, (Terms): MULTIFACETED (S. John) 1, Northern Alliance (A. Imran) 2, Automatic (S. Shareef) 3 and Mauritania (Akshay K) 4. 1, 2-3/4 and Snk. 1m, 24.60s. Owners: Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards. Trainer: Darius Byramji.

7. PADDIWICK PLATE (1,400m), rated 45 to 65: LAKE TAHOE (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Redoubtable (Akshay K) 2, Forever Together (Yash) 3 and Whizzo (A. Imran) 4. Lnk, 1/2 and Shd. 1m, 25.38s. Owners: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey, Mr. Kersi H. Vachha & Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala. Trainer: Darius Byramji.

8. ALWAYS A RAINBOW PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: DRUSILLA (Sandesh) 1, Flamingo Road (J.H. Arul) 2, Bloom Buddy (Anjar Alam) 3 and Embosom (Dhanu Singh) 4. Not run: Own Legacy. 3-1/2, 1-3/4 and Shd. 1m, 13.85s. Owner: Mr. Saurabh Jetli. Trainer: Neil Darashah.