Multifaceted claims Sprinters Trial Stakes

BENGALURU:

13 February 2021 19:07 IST

Darius Byramji-trained Multifaceted (Srinath up) won the Sprinters Trial Stakes, the chief event of the races held here on Saturday (Feb 13). The winner is owned by Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards.

1. BIJAPUR PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 20: ULTIMATE CHOICE (B. Dharshan) 1, Top News (Rayan) 2, Activated (Trevor) 3 and Fortuneer (S. Sunil) 4. 1/2, 2 and 2-1/4. 1m, 16.61s. ₹373 (w), 61, 40 and 12 (p), SHP: 107, THP: 134, FP: 7,314, Q: 1,826, Trinella: 10,918 and 7,018, Exacta: 70,124 (carried over). Favourite: Activated. Owner: M/S. Kunal Gupta Stud Farm, LLP. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

2. TALKAD PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: SMITHSONIAN (A. Imran) 1, Golden Memory (Trevor) 2, Smoke The Grass (Neeraj) 3 and Beldona (R. Marshall) 4. 3/4, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 27.65s. ₹37 (w), 15, 14 and 14 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 34, FP: 105, Q: 49, Trinella: 182 and 103, Exacta: 12,006 and 8,575. Favourite: Golden Memory. Owner & Trainer: Mr. Aravind Ganapathy.

3. WORLD RADIO DAY PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): ASCOVAL (Trevor) 1, Ruling Goddess (Akshay K) 2, Electric Blue (Srinath) 3 and Winmylove (Neeraj) 4. Not run: Capri Girl. 5-1/2, 4-1/4 and 4-1/2. 1m, 13.83s. ₹35 (w), 16, 39 and 36 (p), SHP: 113, THP: 69, FP: 657, Q: 419, Trinella: 4,043 and 1,348, Exacta: 11,882 and 7,638. Favourite: Winmylove. Owner: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

4. MANASA SAROVARA PLATE (1,600m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over: MY VISION (Nazerul) 1, Gazebo Talk (S. Shareef) 2, Mrs Thatcher (Trevor) 3 and Iconic Princess (Indrajeet Singh) 4. 2-1/2, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 40.46s. ₹72 (w), 18, 53 and 16 (p), SHP: 116, THP: 42, FP: 1,476, Q: 641, Trinella: 8,895 and 2,859, Exacta: 34,262 and 14,684. Favourite: Dreams United. Owners: Mr. Neil Darashah & Mr. Arun Nahata. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

5. G. KRISHNAPPA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 60 & above: COLONEL HARTY (Sai Kiran) 1, Alpha (Nazerul) 2, Alexandre Dumas (B. Harish) 3 and Turf Magic (Jagadeesh) 4. 2-3/4, 2-3/4 and 1. 1m, 13.57s. ₹20 (w), 11, 26 and 29 (p), SHP: 70, THP: 63, FP: 269, Q: 155, Trinella: 1,730 and 1,483, Exacta: 54,707 (carried over). Favourite: Colonel Harty. Owner: Mr. Gnanadeva Rao. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

6. SPRINTERS TRIAL STAKES (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): MULTIFACETED (Srinath) 1, Golden Oaks (Trevor) 2, Snowdon (Neeraj) 3 and Dream Catcher (Kiran Rai) 4. 2-3/4, 1 and 1-3/4. 1m, 12.24s. ₹21 (w), 12 and 11 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 33, FP: 45, Q: 16, Trinella: 104 and 120, Exacta: 562 and 264. Favourite: Golden Oaks. Owners: Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards. Trainer: Darius Byramji.

7. NIGHTINGALE OF INDIA PLATE (1,600m), rated 30 to 50: NIGHT SECRET (Arshad) 1, See My Heels (Akshay K) 2, Livisilla (Neeraj) 3 and Ombudsman (Vaibhav) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2 and 4. 1m, 39.07s. ₹50 (w), 16, 24 and 10 (p), SHP: 51, THP: 76, FP: 396, Q: 162, Trinella: 673 and 297, Exacta: 31,276 and 8,042. Favourite: Livisilla. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd, M/S. D.T. Racing & Breeding LLP & Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

8. TALKAD PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: ALLABOUTHER (Antony) 1, Arlette (Akshay K) 2. Shivalic Gold (Chethan G) 3 and Mahalakshmi (S. John) 4. Not run: In A Breeze. 4, Nose and 3. 1m, 27.63s. ₹40 (w), 15, 13 and 18 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 55, FP: 108, Q: 63, Trinella: 525 and 171, Exacta: 1,769 and 884. Favourite: Arlette. Owner: Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

Jackpot: ₹15,915 (51 .tkts); Runner-up: 925 (376 tkts.); Treble (i): 1,239 (seven tkts.); (ii): 1,071 (11 tkts.).